Police log Dec 6 to Dec 12

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

5:23 a.m.: Samuel K. Shanks, 41, a transient man, was arrested at the corner of 4th Street and E Street for misdemeanor possession of controled substances and paraphernalia, and for feonly violation of parole.

9:28 a.m.: Ryan M. Hall, 33, of Rohnert Park was cited at the Petaluma Community Center for violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, and a bench warrant, all misdemeanors.

2:45 p.m.: Travis M. Roth-Harmon, 31, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Circle, for misdemeanor battery.

2:46 p.m.: Damion E. Grissom, 43, of Petaluma, was arrested at 1002 Lakeville St. for several misdemeanor violations, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, and violation of probation.

8:33 p.m.: Gregory Johnson, 55, of San Francisco was arrested at 220 Lakeville Court for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

10:56 p.m.: Jack W. Wu, of Petaluma was arrested on Rocca Drive for felony assault with injury.

Thursday, Dec. 7

12:14 a.m.: Joseph C. Crowley, 53, of Petaluma was 219 Lakeville St. for giving false identification to police officers, possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia, and a bench warrant, all misdemeanors.

12:25 a.m.: Sheryl A. Chappelle, 29, of Petaluma was cited at 219 Lakeville St. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

8:22 a.m.: Mitchell D. Owens, 37, of Petaluma was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a felony bench warrant.

12:15 p.m.: At 855 Lakeville St., police arrested Steven Brodie, 42, of Santa Rosa for resisting a police officer.

8:06 p.m.: Philip V. McKenzie, 53, of Petaluma was arrested on an outside misdemeanor warrant.

Friday, Dec. 8

2:42 a.m.: Ronald A, Magill, 25, of Windsor was arrested at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Rock Rose Lane for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

2:42 a.m.: Eric J. Nelson, 37, of Middletown was also arrested at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Rock Rose Lane for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. The teargas and bad checks are felonies, all others are misdememanors.

8:54 a.m.: Vincent D. Dudley, 25, of Sacramento was arrested at 305 Petaluma Blvd., for possession of burglary tools, bad checks and illegal paraphernalia, for using teargas in a manner not allowed by a convicted person, and for driving with a suspended license.

11:09 a.m.: Louis A. Rodgers III, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 860 Petaluma Blvd. N. for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

4:12 p.m.: Jose Hurtado, 24, of Boyes Hot Springs was arrested at the corner of Lakeville and Pineview for speeding, and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

8:40 p.m.: Rony E. Suffuente-Lopez, 24, of San Rafael,was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for driving with a suspended license and displaying false proof of insurance.

Saturday, Dec. 9

1:08 a.m.: Police arrested Petaluma’s Heidi Gigandet, 56, at the corner of Caulfield and Lakeville Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.