Police log Dec 6 to Dec 12

XYXYX XYXYX

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 14, 2017, 8:53AM

| Updated 1 hour ago.

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 6

5:23 a.m.: Samuel K. Shanks, 41, a transient man, was arrested at the corner of 4th Street and E Street for misdemeanor possession of controled substances and paraphernalia, and for feonly violation of parole.

9:28 a.m.: Ryan M. Hall, 33, of Rohnert Park was cited at the Petaluma Community Center for violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, and a bench warrant, all misdemeanors.

2:45 p.m.: Travis M. Roth-Harmon, 31, of Petaluma was arrested on Lakeville Circle, for misdemeanor battery.

2:46 p.m.: Damion E. Grissom, 43, of Petaluma, was arrested at 1002 Lakeville St. for several misdemeanor violations, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, and violation of probation.

8:33 p.m.: Gregory Johnson, 55, of San Francisco was arrested at 220 Lakeville Court for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

10:56 p.m.: Jack W. Wu, of Petaluma was arrested on Rocca Drive for felony assault with injury.

Thursday, Dec. 7

12:14 a.m.: Joseph C. Crowley, 53, of Petaluma was 219 Lakeville St. for giving false identification to police officers, possessing controlled substances and paraphernalia, and a bench warrant, all misdemeanors.

12:25 a.m.: Sheryl A. Chappelle, 29, of Petaluma was cited at 219 Lakeville St. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

8:22 a.m.: Mitchell D. Owens, 37, of Petaluma was arrested at 969 Petaluma Blvd. N. for a felony bench warrant.

12:15 p.m.: At 855 Lakeville St., police arrested Steven Brodie, 42, of Santa Rosa for resisting a police officer.

8:06 p.m.: Philip V. McKenzie, 53, of Petaluma was arrested on an outside misdemeanor warrant.

Friday, Dec. 8

2:42 a.m.: Ronald A, Magill, 25, of Windsor was arrested at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Rock Rose Lane for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

2:42 a.m.: Eric J. Nelson, 37, of Middletown was also arrested at the corner of Marshall Avenue and Rock Rose Lane for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. The teargas and bad checks are felonies, all others are misdememanors.

8:54 a.m.: Vincent D. Dudley, 25, of Sacramento was arrested at 305 Petaluma Blvd., for possession of burglary tools, bad checks and illegal paraphernalia, for using teargas in a manner not allowed by a convicted person, and for driving with a suspended license.

11:09 a.m.: Louis A. Rodgers III, 44, of Petaluma was arrested at 860 Petaluma Blvd. N. for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

4:12 p.m.: Jose Hurtado, 24, of Boyes Hot Springs was arrested at the corner of Lakeville and Pineview for speeding, and driving without a valid license, both misdemeanors.

8:40 p.m.: Rony E. Suffuente-Lopez, 24, of San Rafael,was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for driving with a suspended license and displaying false proof of insurance.

Saturday, Dec. 9

1:08 a.m.: Police arrested Petaluma’s Heidi Gigandet, 56, at the corner of Caulfield and Lakeville Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

8:49 p.m.: Sara D. Saunders, 34, of Livermore was arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd., for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

10:23 p.m.: Marley K. Miller, 35, and Gwenevere M. Miller, both of Cazadero, were cited at 351 S. McDowell Blvd., for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

10:34 p.m.: A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at 1510 E. Washington St. on a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge resulting in property damage.

Sunday, Dec. 10

1:56 a.m.: Beenisse Rosas, 26, of Petaluma, was arrested on Marian Way for battery on a spouse, a misdemeanor.

5:24 p.m.: Jenna K. Stanley, 42, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 900 Ely Road for misdemeanor violation of probation.

11:23 p.m.: Brittany M. Nallfried, 26, of Petaluma was arrested on McDowell Boulevard for misdemeanor child endangerment.

Monday, Dec. 11

8:25 a.m.: Sean C. Hadley, 42, of Petaluma was arrested for theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, both felonies.

7 p.m.: Dagnsisn V. Daviesgeoff, 19, of Petaluma was arrest for misdemeanor exhibition of speed.

Israel Fraire, 29, of Petaluma, was arrested at 271 McDowell Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

James G. Baker, 22, a homeless individual, was arrested at 271 N. McDowell Ave., for possession of controlled substances, paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

David N. Haylett, 24, of Petaluma, was arrested on D Street for misdemeanor obstruction and resisting a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a concealed dagger.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

4:21 a.m.: Jeffrey K. Beck, 38, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 465 Washington St., for violation of probation and possession of paraphernalia.

7:38 a.m.: Dale E. Ostrand, 38, of Petaluma was arrested at 430 Washington St.. for felony robbery and assault with liklihood of causing severe bodily injury.

9:33 a.m.: Mollie Blumberg, 26, of Petaluma was arrested at 1404 Sunset Parkway, for felony violation of probation.

11:47 a.m.: Micah Deconter, 36, of Sebastopol was arrested on N. McDowell Blvd., for violation of a court order, a misdemeanor.

2:38 p.m.: Steven Brodie, 42, a homeless gentleman, was arrested at 1000 Petaluma Blvd. N., for public intoxication.

6:43 p.m.: Edward Redfearn, 39, of Petaluma was arrested on Lexington Street for misdemeanor battery.

8:42 p.m.: Jose E. Gomeznunes, 49, of Petaluma was arrested at 1401 E. Madison St., for driving uncer the influence of a controlled substance.

