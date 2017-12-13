Petaluma police used a Taser on a 24-year-old man Tuesday night after he was stopped by an officer for jaywalking near Petaluma Boulevard South and D Street.

David Haylett, of Petaluma, was arrested and booked in Sonoma County Jail for carrying a concealed dagger, possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest, Petaluma police said in a statement.

Haylett allegedly walked through a crosswalk without the right of way around 11:30 p.m., police said, and became confrontational after an officer approached him about the infraction.

A second officer responded after Haylett refused commands to sit on a curb, police said. The officers attempted to put Haylett in handcuffs but he resisted, police said.

Haylett fell to his knees, broke free from the officers’ control holds and reached for his waistband prompting one officer to deploy a Taser, police said.

Officers found a 8-inch dagger under Haylett’s clothing and a small amount of meth in his possession, police said.