Businesses, venues, restaurants, hidden gems and more were recognized at the Best of Sonoma County Awards Reception at The Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa, Tuesday December 5th, 2017.
Willi's Wine Bar won 'Best Local Restaurant'
Best Sports Medicine Doctor: Kent Yinger, MD. of Redwood Orthopedic Surgery.
Montgomery Village was named Best Shopping Experience at the Best of Sonoma County Awards Reception for the second year in a row Tuesday December 5th, 2017.
Best Senior Care Facility: Spring Lake Village
Best Salon/Barber: Halo Salon located on Mission Circle in Santa Rosa
Best Real Estate Company: Keller Williams Realty.
Best Private School: Cardinal Newman as it persevered through the horrendous disaster that was the North Bay fires
Empire Floors won 'Best Place to Buy Flooring.'
Best Place to Buy Cabinetry: Granite Transformations.
Drs. Cercone, Eliason, and Wear represented Smile Orthodontic's, which won Best Orthodontist
Hail to 'King's Nursery,' winner of Sonoma County's Best Nursery award
Best Local Shoe Store: Sole Desire Shoes located in Montgomery Village
Best Jewelry Store: ER Sawyer Jewelers on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.
Best Local Grocery Store: Oliver's Market.
Best Local Eyeglass Store: Sonoma Eyeworks in the Larkfield Center in Santa Rosa.
Ooh La Luxe won Best Local Boutique at the Best of Sonoma County Awards Tuesday December 5th, 2017.
Best Landscaper: Gardenworks Inc.
Mike Chavez Painting was named Best House Painter.
Best Hospital: Kaiser Permanente.
Longtime head coach Steve Bell of Montgomery High went home with 'Best High School Coach.'
Best Health Club: The Airport Health Club in Santa Rosa.
Best Hardware Store: Friedman's Home Improvement.
Best Funeral Home: Daniels Chapel of the Roses.
Best Financial Planner/Investment Adviser: Meredith Bertacco of Edward Jones in Sebastopol.
Best Dog Groomer: Hair of the Dog located on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa.
James Devore, MD. wins 'Best Doctor' for the sixth time in the last seven years
Best Dermotologist: Dr. Susan Amaturo of Redwood Empire Dermatology.
Best Dentist: Sean Wilson, DDS in Santa Rosa.
Best Credit Union: Redwood Credit Union.
Best Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Walter Tom, Aesthetic Laser and Vein Centers.
Best Chiropracter: Mordecai and Dumbadse Chiropractic of Santa Rosa.
Best Bank: Exchange Bank.
Best Auto Dealer: Hansel Auto Group.
Best Attorney: William Hatcher of Hatcher and Rundell located in Santa Rosa.
Howarth Park wins 'Best Place for a Child's Birthday' and 'Best Playground' while Bennett Valley Golf Course wins 'Best Golf Course.'
Best Yoga Studio: Soul Yoga.
Tyler Newman of Team LP Fitness Playground won Best Personal Trainer.
Best Music Venue: The Green Music Center at Sonoma State University.
The 'Best Music Festival or Music Series' winner was the Country Summer Music Festival.
Best Movie Theater: Summerfield Theaters.
6th Street Playhouse wins 'Best Live Theater Company' for the third time.
Best Dog Park: Rincon Valley Dog Park
Best Day Spa: Osmosis Day Spa in Freestone, CA.
(45 of ) Sonoma County businesses, venues, restaurants and hidden gems were recognized at the Best of Sonoma County Awards Reception at The Friedman Event Center in Santa Rosa, Tuesday December 5th, 2017. (Will Bucquoy/for the Press Democrat).
Best Art Gallery: Museums of Sonoma County.
Best Annual Festival was awarded to the Gravenstein Apple Fair.
Ferrari Carano Fume' Blanc went home with the 'Best White Wine' award.
Best Tasting Room: Seghesio Family Vineyards.
Best Vegetarian Restaurant goes to East West Cafe.
Best Wine Country Inn or Hotel: Vintners Inn.
Best Winery Event: Wines and Sunsets, Paradise Ridge Winery and Best Wedding Venue, Paradise Ridge.
Best Winery to Take Visitors to, Francis Ford Coppola Winery.
Best Asian Restuarants, Sea Thai Bistro.
Best Bakery: Costeaux French Bakery.
Best Bar: Front Room Bar and Lounge, John Ash and Company.
Best Seafood Restuarant: Willi'e Seafood and Raw Bar.
Best Wine Country Inn or Hotel: Vintner's Inn, Best Restuarant for a Romantic Meal: John Ash and Co., and Best Bar: Front Room and Lounge John Ash.
Best Local Craft Beer and Local Brew Pub: Russian River Brewery.
Best Kid Friendly Restuarant: Mary's Pizza Shack.
Best Dive Bar: John and Zeke's
Best Deli for Lunch: Olivers Markets.
Best Coffee: Flying Goat Coffee.
Best Butcher/Meat Purveyor: Olivers Markets.
Best Burger: SuperBurger.
Best Breakfast Brunch, Dierck's Parkside Cafe.
Best Bartender, John Timberlake, Final Edition Bar and Grill.
Best Thrifting or Consignment Shop: Crossing the Jordan.
Best Picnic Spot: Armstrong Redwoods State National Reserve.
Best Place for Singles to Meet: Lagunitas.
Best Place to Play Bocce Ball: Francis Ford Coppola Winery.
Best Local Produce: Olivers Market.
Best Local Non-profit: Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.
Best Local Chef: Mark Stark, Stark Realty Restuarants
Best Fundraising Event: Sonoma County Human Race.
Best Farmers Market:
Best Eats at the Coast: Spud Point Crab Company.
Best Bookstore: Copperfirleds Books.
Best Antique Store: Whistlestop Antiques.
Best Happy Hour: Stark's Steak and Seafood.
Best Food Truck: El Roy's Taco Truck.
Best Restaurant With A View: Rivers End Restuarant and Inn.
Best Italian Restuarant: Catelli's.
Best Local New Restuarant: The Trading Post.
Best Local Restuarant: Willi's Wine Bar.
Best Mexican Restuarant: El Farolito.
Best Server: April Reeve's Mac's Deli and Cafe'.
Best Sparkling Wine: J Winery.
Best Outdoor Dining:Rustic, Francis Favorites, Francis Ford Coppola Winery.
Best Pizza: Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria.