(1 of ) Santa let the reindeers rest before the big day, when he took a helicopter down to McNear Park in Petaluma in 1948. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Santa Sightings can attract quite a crowd! Children flock around Santa at McNear Park in Petaluma in 1948. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Santa and two of his reindeer visit good girls and boys in Petaluma around 1930. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) Perhaps a beacon for Santa, a mysterious Christmas tree appears atop the Poultry Producers of Central California grain elevator in Petaluma circa 1937. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Santa borrows the A F. Tomasini Hardware truck to visit children at ranches around Petaluma in the 1930s. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) A little girl sits on Santas lap at Tomasini Hardware Company in Petaluma about 1946. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Santa's rides in his sleigh down Kentucky Street in Petaluma in 1954. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Hearing that Santa is on his way, a crowd gathers at the National Controls Christmas Party in 1979. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) Santa Claus and children at a National Controls Christmas party in Santa Rosa in 1979. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(10 of ) Santa Claus and various St. Vincent's students hand out holiday gifts in Petaluma around 1946. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) Hal Skinner drives Santa down North Main Street in Sebastopol on Nov. 26, 1976. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) Santa and Mrs. Claus make their way from the tugboat to the carriage via the dock at the turning basin in Petalauma. (Jeff Lee/ The Press Democrat Archives)
(13 of ) 12/24/2010: B3: [Harley Davidson, Motorcycling Santa Claus]
PC: Santa and a merry elf roll north along Mendocino Ave. in Santa Rosa, Thursday Dec. 23, 2010. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2010
(14 of ) Rusty the collie and Sarabee the cat are not sure about getting their photo taken with Santa Claus (Joe Orlando) and owner Edy White of Sonoma, Saturday Dec. 4, 2010 at the Sonoma Community Center as part of Pet Lifeline's Santa Paws. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Banyan Parker holds her son Zakary, 4, as he waves to Santa Claus who arrives aboard Santa Rosa Fire Department's Truck 1 at Old Courthouse Square during Winterlights in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, November 24, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Santa Claus waves as he arrives aboard Santa Rosa Fire Department's Truck 1 during Winterlights at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa, California on Friday, November 24, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus ride in the back of a lighted convertible at the end of the Lighted Tractor Parade in Geyserville, California on Saturday, November 28, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Santa and Mrs Claus arrive by tug boat, Saturday Nov. 26, 2011 at the Petaluma River Turning Basin in Petaluma. (Kent Porter / Press Democrat) 2011
(19 of ) Santa Claus chugged into Petaluma aboard the tugboat "Bernice Lind" to greet children and take pictures on Saturday afternoon, November 27, 2010. (John Burgess/ The Press Democrat, 2010)
(20 of ) Brothers and U.S. Army soldiers Sam, left, and Alec Wren tell Santa Clause what they want for Christmas at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, December 24, 2013. As a Christmas tradition the brothers have had their picture taken with Santa each year. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Mason Anderson, 9, who has mild autism, visits with Santa Claus during a Sensitive Santa event at The Movement Lab in Santa Rosa, on Sunday, December 18, 2016. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) State Senator Mike McGuire and Lake County District 5 Supervisor Rob Brown, dressed as Santa Claus, have a fun moment after the Christmas in Middletown free pasta lunch for Lake County residents at the South Lake County Fire Station in Middletown, California on Saturday, December 12, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(23 of ) State senator Mike McGuire stands beside Santa Claus, also known as Lake County District 5 supervisor Rob Brown during the Christmas in Middletown free pasta lunch for Lake County residents at the South Lake County Fire Station in Middletown, California on Saturday, December 12, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Cobb resident Diva Ruiz, 7, and her mother Sharon react to seeing Santa Claus walk into the room during the Christmas in Middletown free pasta lunch for Lake County residents at the South Lake County Fire Station in Middletown, California on Saturday, December 12, 2015. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(25 of ) Santa Claus makes his appearance during the Lighted Boat Parade in Petaluma, Calif., on December 7, 2013. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)