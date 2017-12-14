The mystery of Santa Claus has beguiled Sonoma County residents for hundreds of years now. How old is Santa and how does he deliver all those toys?

Whatever the answer may be, there is no denying that wherever Santa goes he attracts quite a crowd. By boat, tractor, motorcycle or helicopter; despite his busy schedule, Jolly St. Nick, always makes time to visit the good girls and boys of Sonoma County.

Click through our gallery Santa Sightings now and then to view some of his holiday hijinks.