A 37-year-old homeless man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly knocking a 7-Eleven clerk unconscious and robbing the store in Petaluma.

Dale Ostrand walked into the convenience store on Washington Street around 6 a.m., punched the clerk in the head and ran off with some merchandise, Petaluma police said.

The clerk was found on the floor by another employee arriving at work, and could not recall the attack after suffering significant head injuries. Officers were able to identify Ostrand in a surveillance video, police said.

They spotted Ostrand nearby and booked him into the Sonoma County Jail.