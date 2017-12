Around six cows escaped the confines of their pasture and strolled down farm roads south of Petaluma impeding traffic this morning, according to the CHP.

CHP reported cattle on the loose on I Street between San Antonio Road and Deer Creek Lane just after 9 a.m.

Officers responded, corralled the cattle and waited for a farmer to pick up the animals just before 9:30 a.m., a CHP spokesman said.