(1 of ) While the infant toddler is mesmerized by Santa, the other child is running for dear life. (Photo: Hayden Smith)
(2 of ) The kid on the left figured it out — sit next to Santa, not on him. (Photo: Ryan Terschuren)
(3 of ) While Santa is keeping his cool, the stress of the holidays became too much for this little girl. (Photo: Gina Paganucci)
(4 of ) It appears these kids broke Santa. (Photo: Ashley Jane Ott)
(5 of ) One child found his new best friend, the other found her nightmare (Photo: Demi Pike)
(6 of ) No Santa nor snowman could lighten little Henrys spirits. (Photo: Katie Lane Howarth)
(7 of ) Santa definitely needs a milk and cookies break right about now. (Photo: Desaree Murphy)
(8 of ) If kids are scared of the jolly Santa Claus, wait until they have to sit and pose with the Grinch. (Photo: Jennifer Calvert)
(9 of ) The childs pouty yet adorable face seems to be giving Santa a midlife crisis. (Photo: Alisa Kautman)
(10 of ) Who knew a simple photo op could turn into babysitting? (Photo: Janelle Branagan)
(11 of ) Whatever Santa had planned to give him for Christmas, it clearly wasnt enough. (Photo: Angela Gray-Oakes)
(12 of ) All the other kids are just waiting for the baby to crack. (Photo: Elicia Ritchardson Henderson)
(13 of ) Santa is distraught that even he cant lift her holiday spirits. (Photo: Nicole Kouninos)
(14 of ) Her outfit makes up for her mood. (Photo: Esmeralda Ponce)
(15 of ) While it was too much to handle for the toddler, one kid took this opportunity to shine during the photo shoot. (Photo: Krista Wehrer)
(16 of ) Santa and his pupil gaze off toward the horizon while the toddler has had enough camera time. (Photo: Kelly Amerlan McMahon)
(17 of ) A child is mesmerized by Santa. (Photo: Loren Law)
(18 of ) These "kids" think Christmas has gone to the dogs. (Photo: Christa Beebout)