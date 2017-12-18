With sleigh bells ringing this winter season, holiday joy is bountiful as the weeks wane closer towards the festivities...unless your local Santa Claus is working overtime at the mall.

Busy between massive preparations at the North Pole, Santa came to town to snap some cheery photos with local kids and hear their wishes, only to find some of them terrified at his presence.

The tantrum on Santa’s knee might not be what parents were aiming for, but it’s a classic holiday dilemma, and one that makes for an authentic, if not hilarious memory. Here’s a gallery of kids who weren’t quite in the holiday spirit when meeting Santa.