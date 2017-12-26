s
Petaluma’s Green String Farm teems with winter produce

JULI LEDERHAUS
BY JULI LEDERHAUS | December 26, 2017, 9:13AM
| Updated 6 hours ago.

One of the first places I found that had lovely locally grown produce in Petaluma was Green String Farm, a 140-acre sustainable farm located at the corner of Adobe Road and Frates Road southeast of Petaluma.

Green String grows fruits and vegetables year-round and sells them in an on-site farm store that is open to the public seven days a week. In addition to produce, the farm also supplies free-range eggs and grass fed beef.

Bob Cannard and Fred Cline founded Green String Farm and the Green String method of sustainable farming in 2003. The Green String method meets the highest standard of environmental sustainability practices, which is different from Certified Organic.

Green String farming methods reduce soil erosion, pesticide dependency, and loss of biodiversity and increases resistance to natural predators. Some examples include cover crops; compost teas as soil supplements; and natural, pesticide-free methods for controlling competing plants and weeds.

So what does that mean in the kitchen? To me it means produce that is extraordinary in taste, texture and mouth-feel. For a chef like me, those factors are so incredibly important, because you cannot make something taste great unless you start with high quality ingredients.

And what does that mean in terms of the marketplace? Incredibly, the fruits and vegetables at Green String are very fairly priced, with many of the items being far less expensive than what you will find at the standard grocery stores. As an example, this week I purchased three small heads of beautiful artisan lettuces, a large head of the most beautiful broccoli, two medium heads of bok choy, and one normal sized head of Napa cabbage. The total bill was around $5.

Last week they had red and green cabbages, all beautiful, for $1 a pound. There were dandelion greens for $1 per bunch; a large and wonderful pomegranate for $1.22, spaghetti squash for $1 per pound, and a bag of baby mustard greens for $3. If you shop much for produce, you will instantly realize what good these prices are and when you add in the value of buying locally and sustainably grown produce, you simply cannot do better.

So what do you do what some of these things? Here are some ideas:

Broccoli

Probably the most recognizable and one of the most widely served vegetables, broccoli is one of those reliable items that most people simply steam. You can take that one step further, and after quick steaming or blanching it, shock it in ice cold water, drain it well, and arrange on a serving plate or platter. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, sprinkle with drops of fresh lemon juice, and a shortcut that I don’t use for anything else is to sprinkle it with garlic salt and pepper. This is a “don’t knock it until you try it” idea.

I like to roast broccoli tossed with a bit of olive oil and salt and pepper. Use a high heat, like about 400 to 450 for about 10 to 15 minutes and don’t be afraid to get it nicely brown. This completely changes the flavor profile.

Of course, it tastes great in a quick stir-fry with olive oil or butter and lots of chopped fresh garlic.

One of my favorite ways to make broccoli is hardly done at all anymore, but is a throwback to the great old steakhouse side of creamed spinach. You cook (steam or boil) broccoli until just barely al dente. Toss into a food processor and puree briefly. Don’t make it into paste, just until it is all chopped up nicely, so pulse it to watch for the exact moment.

Petaluma’s Green String Farm teems with winter produce

Put it back in the pan and finish with some heavy cream, salt and pepper. If you want to get really fancy, put it into a gratin dish, sprinkle with your favorite freshly grated cheese, and put it into a hot oven to brown the cheese.

Making broccoli-cheese soup is a way to get my husband, who is not much of a vegetable eater, to eat it. It incorporates two of the three “Walt-rules” for vegetable cookery. Put enough cream, cheese or bacon in it, and it can become edible. And this one even gets him to enjoy soup.

Red or purple cabbage

This is a vegetable that we usually only see as “color” in a salad or cole slaw, and not much else, which is really sad because it tastes so good on its own.

The classic German preparation of sweet and sour red cabbage is a fabulous wintertime dish, and great with braises like pot roast.

One of my very favorite red cabbage dishes is a Julia Child’s recipe that is called pickled red cabbage slaw. While it takes a bit of planning ahead of time, it is not difficult to make, and it keeps in the refrigerator for many days. It is finished with chopped green apple and lots of fresh Italian parsley. This is an especially terrific accompaniment to cassoulet, or any lovely bean and preserved meat dish. If you email me I’ll help you locate the recipe.

Red cabbage stands up nicely to all of the warm spices used in Indian cooking, so be sure to try one of those the next time you want something different. Just do an Internet search for Indian red cabbage recipes and you will be rewarded with a number of different ways to enjoy this great vegetable.

Just for fun, there is one more way to use red cabbage creatively. If you have a vegetable juicer, juice a small red cabbage. Heat the juice in a large saucepan. Meanwhile cook your favorite pasta. When the pasta is half cooked, quickly drain it and finish cooking it in the red cabbage juice. It will turn the most gorgeous shade of purple. Finish the pasta with a melted butter and fresh sage “sauce” or plate it on some pureed and thinned mascarpone cheese or burrata. Finish that with some chopped pistachios for crunch and a bright green contrast.

Persimmons

I know I wrote about persimmons at the beginning of the season, but here is a wonderful idea now that we are at the end of the year for this great fruit. They still have them at Green String, and since trees are still loaded with them, perhaps you have a neighbor who will share?

This works fine for either hachiyas or fuyus, but is especially useful for the hachiyas that are not as easy to eat because of the need for them to be like jelly before they are ripe enough. I discovered that when they are nicely orange, not yet like jelly but still firm, you can slice them into 1/8 inch slices (peel and all) and dehydrate them in a dehydrator at 150 degrees for about 8 hours, or in your oven if you can get it down to 170 degrees or lower, and all the better if it has a blower fan as in a convection oven.

Once they are like leather, you can simply eat them as is, use them chopped up in your oatmeal, granola or as an add-in to your favorite cookies, or, my favorite is to dip them halfway in some melted dark chocolate.

Here is my helpful hint for getting the chocolate melted but not overheated, which causes the set-up dipped product to turn white. Grind the dark chocolate (I like the Belgian chocolate they sell at TJs, and I use the 60 percent version) in the food processor until it is like coarse sand.

Put ½ cup in a heatproof measuring cup into the microwave and heat for 30 seconds.

Remove and stir like mad, even if it doesn’t seem melted yet.

Put back in the microwave and heat for another 30 seconds.

Remove and immediately add in about two heaping teaspoons of ground chocolate to cool it off, and stir like mad again.

Keep adding more chocolate by teaspoonfuls until it cools off the melted chocolate to 88 to 90 degrees on an instant read thermometer.

This process is called tempering, and it really works well in a microwave.

(Contact Juli Lederhaus at julilederhaus@gmail.com.)

