Petaluma’s Green String Farm teems with winter produce

One of the first places I found that had lovely locally grown produce in Petaluma was Green String Farm, a 140-acre sustainable farm located at the corner of Adobe Road and Frates Road southeast of Petaluma.

Green String grows fruits and vegetables year-round and sells them in an on-site farm store that is open to the public seven days a week. In addition to produce, the farm also supplies free-range eggs and grass fed beef.

Bob Cannard and Fred Cline founded Green String Farm and the Green String method of sustainable farming in 2003. The Green String method meets the highest standard of environmental sustainability practices, which is different from Certified Organic.

Green String farming methods reduce soil erosion, pesticide dependency, and loss of biodiversity and increases resistance to natural predators. Some examples include cover crops; compost teas as soil supplements; and natural, pesticide-free methods for controlling competing plants and weeds.

So what does that mean in the kitchen? To me it means produce that is extraordinary in taste, texture and mouth-feel. For a chef like me, those factors are so incredibly important, because you cannot make something taste great unless you start with high quality ingredients.

And what does that mean in terms of the marketplace? Incredibly, the fruits and vegetables at Green String are very fairly priced, with many of the items being far less expensive than what you will find at the standard grocery stores. As an example, this week I purchased three small heads of beautiful artisan lettuces, a large head of the most beautiful broccoli, two medium heads of bok choy, and one normal sized head of Napa cabbage. The total bill was around $5.

Last week they had red and green cabbages, all beautiful, for $1 a pound. There were dandelion greens for $1 per bunch; a large and wonderful pomegranate for $1.22, spaghetti squash for $1 per pound, and a bag of baby mustard greens for $3. If you shop much for produce, you will instantly realize what good these prices are and when you add in the value of buying locally and sustainably grown produce, you simply cannot do better.

So what do you do what some of these things? Here are some ideas:

Broccoli

Probably the most recognizable and one of the most widely served vegetables, broccoli is one of those reliable items that most people simply steam. You can take that one step further, and after quick steaming or blanching it, shock it in ice cold water, drain it well, and arrange on a serving plate or platter. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil, sprinkle with drops of fresh lemon juice, and a shortcut that I don’t use for anything else is to sprinkle it with garlic salt and pepper. This is a “don’t knock it until you try it” idea.

I like to roast broccoli tossed with a bit of olive oil and salt and pepper. Use a high heat, like about 400 to 450 for about 10 to 15 minutes and don’t be afraid to get it nicely brown. This completely changes the flavor profile.

Of course, it tastes great in a quick stir-fry with olive oil or butter and lots of chopped fresh garlic.

One of my favorite ways to make broccoli is hardly done at all anymore, but is a throwback to the great old steakhouse side of creamed spinach. You cook (steam or boil) broccoli until just barely al dente. Toss into a food processor and puree briefly. Don’t make it into paste, just until it is all chopped up nicely, so pulse it to watch for the exact moment.