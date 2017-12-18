The father and son from Santa Rosa who drowned Sunday afternoon at Goat Rock beach were identified Monday by the Sonoma County coroner as Omar Sanchez Hernandez, 31, and 6-year-old Axel Sanchez Medina.

The boy was swept off the beach in a strong undertow around 2:20 p.m. along with his brother. Their father likely jumped into the surf in an effort to save them, said Sgt. Tim Murphy, a lifeguard with California State Parks. One child made it back to shore safely.

Sanchez Hernandez was pulled out of the water by a lifeguard and about six bystanders around 2:40 p.m., according to a witness. The lifeguard began performing CPR but the 31-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on the beach about 2:45 p.m.

Sanchez Medina’s body washed up on the beach around 3:45 p.m. Emergency personnel started CPR but the boy was pronounced dead minutes later at 3:53 p.m.

Sanchez Medina was running along the beach with his brother, who has not been identified, when a wave struck the children and pulled them into the surf, Murphy said.

“We don’t think they had any intention of going into the water,” he said.

“This is tragic accident that unfortunately happens way too often on the coast,” Murphy said.