Police log Dec 13 to Dec 19

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

12:14 p.m.: Robert M. Chernoff, 30, of Santa Rosa was cited at 969 Petaluma Blvd. on a misdemeanor outside warrant.

1:11 p.m.: Faron K. Bailey, 42, of Petaluma was cited at Lindberg Lane and Payran Street for misdemeanor violation of probation and driving with a suspended license.

8:47 p.m.: Daniel R. Mac-Evoy, 54, a homeless individual, was arrested at 122 Petaluma Blvd. on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Thursday, Dec. 14

9:57 a.m.: Warren G. Ross, 36, of Petaluma was cited at Joan Drive and Maria Drive on a felony outside warrant.

12:34 p.m.: John J. DiMercurio, 28, of Petaluma was arrested on Princeville Court for felony assault with injuries.

2:53 p.m.: A 12-year-old juvenile was cited at Kenilworth Junior High for possessing a weapon at school. That’s a misdemeanor.

3:38 p.m.: Manuel R. Meza, 28, of Oakland was arrested at 365 E. Washington St. (CVS Pharmacy) for felony shoplifting.

6:09 p.m.: Tyler W. Jambois, 29, Petaluma was arrested on Evergreen Lane for misdemeanor battery and violation of probation.

10:58 p.m: Two juveniles, one of Wilsonville, one of Brentwood, both 16 years old, were cited at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard and West Street for being minors in possession of alcohol.

Friday, Dec. 15

9:13 a.m.: James A. Griffin, 28, of Petaluma was arrested on Mary Street on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

10:15 a.m.: A 12-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested at Kenilworth Junior High for grand theft robbery and battery on transportation personnel and passengers.

2:32 p.m.: One Brown, 33, of Rohnert Park was arrested at 1002 Lakeville St. for felony obstruction of a police officer.

3:15 p.m.: Daniel R. McEvoy, 54, of Petaluma was arrested at Caulfield Lane and Lindberg Lane for misdemeanor public intoxication and a felony bench warrant.

4:40 p.m.: Jack Harrington, 68, of Petaluma was arrested at North McDowell and Old Redwood Highway for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

9:35 p.m.: A 14-year-old Petaluma juvenile was cited at 16 Woodworth Way for misdemeanor public fighting and challenging others to fight.

9:45 p.m.: A 13-year-old Larkfield juvenile was cited at 969 Petaluma Blvd. for felony battery with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor fighting in a public place.

Saturday, Dec. 16

9:10 a.m.: Christopher Burr, 45, of Petaluma was arrested on Wood Sorrel Drive misdemeanor violation of a Divorce Court order.

4:01 p.m.: Alan J. Troxel, 47, of Petaluma was cited at Bodega Avenue and Howard Street for driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

6:16 p.m.: German, Aguilar- Contreras, 33, of Petaluma was arrested at 432 Lakeville Court for threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, a felony.

Sunday, Dec. 17

4:27 a.m.: John B. Gonzales, 38, of Sunnyvale was arrested on Washington Street for several misdemeanors, including possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and attempting to destroy evidence.