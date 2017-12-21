Lake County won’t prosecute landowners blamed for Valley fire

Lake County District Attorney Don Anderson has decided not to prosecute the owners of a home where faulty hot tub wiring was pinpointed by state investigators as the cause of the deadly Valley fire that ravaged southern Lake County two years ago.

Anderson said he did not file felony charges against co-owners John Pinch and Parker Mills because he could not prove they acted recklessly in connection with the wildland blaze that erupted in September 2015, killing at least four people and destroying nearly 1,300 homes.

“We’re very confident that was the source of the fire,” Anderson said of the wiring at the Cobb Mountain property, but there was insufficient evidence to sustain felony convictions, he said.

The Valley fire, which charred more than 76,000 acres and did $1.5 billion in damage, was rated at the time as the third most destructive fire in California history.

Eleven months later, Cal Fire issued an investigative report blaming unpermitted hot tub wiring at a rural home on High Valley Road as the fire’s source.

The agency’s 56-page report said the only plausible cause of the blaze was wiring installed by Pinch that overheated as a result of due to a poor electrical connection, reaching temperatures of nearly 2,000 degrees and igniting dry grass and leaves.

Firefighting costs totaled $57 million and the homeowners could be held liable for them if they were found to be negligent. The state Attorney General’s Office would typically handle any civil case to recoup those costs.

Cal Fire assigned six investigators who worked hundreds of hours at a cost of more than $100,000 on the Valley fire report, said Janet Upton, a Cal Fire spokeswoman.

“At the end of the day we understand it is up to the District Attorney to decide whether or not to proceed,” she said.

Anderson said Wednesday he was convinced Cal Fire had accurately identified the fire’s source as the home owned by Pinch, a retired commercial painter from Sebastopol, and Mills, a Mendocino County resident who lives there part -time.

“There’s no question in my mind about that,” the prosecutor said.

But proving the two potential charges — involuntary manslaughter and unlawfully causing a fire with great bodily injury — would require showing recklessness, which includes ignoring the risks of dangerous behavior, Anderson said in his report.

“It’s one thing to create a hazardous condition,” he said in an interview Wednesday, referring to evidence the hot tub installed by Pinch did not meet code in several respects and was done without permits.

But Anderson said he could not prove the wiring was energized at the time Pinch was at the house the day before the fire started. Pinch told fire investigators the wires were “not hooked up at the electrical panel,” Anderson’s report said.

Mills told investigators he worked on the hot tub the day of the fire or a week earlier, according to the district attorney’s report. But Anderson said there was no evidence Mills was aware of the wiring’s deficiencies.

“That question was never asked,” Anderson said in an interview.

No one was at the house when the fire broke out, and the residence sustained minor damage.

Investigators “could have gone into a lot of issues,” Anderson said, adding that he was “not really faulting them for what they did.”