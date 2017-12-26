Petaluma police said Sunday they arrested two suspected drunken drivers in recent days, one who registered a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit after being found asleep at the wheel and another who crashed his car into a tree. About 10:15 a.m. Friday, a caller reported a motorist who appeared to be driving under the influence moving erratically on the roadway and then crashing into a fence near East Washington and Wilson streets before parking at a nearby gas station.

When officers arrived they found the driver, identified later as Jesus Vasquez-Tumay, 32, of Santa Rosa, asleep in the car, inside of which they saw multiple opened and unopened alcoholic drinks, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Officers awoke Vasquez-Tumay and performed field sobriety tests.

Vasquez-Tumay registered a blood alcohol level of 0.27 percent on a preliminary screen, according to police. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Officers also found Vasquez-Tumay had a suspended driver’s license because of a previous DUI offense. He was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.

In the second incident about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Petaluma police officers responded to a report of a driver crashed into a tree near South McDowell Boulevard and Anna Way. Officers found the driver, identified later as Sean Sullivan, 23, of Petaluma, outside the car. Sullivan was on probation for a weapons-related offense, police said.

Sullivan registered a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent on a preliminary screen, according to Petaluma police, and was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and violating his probation.

