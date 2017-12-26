Petaluma police are searching for a man suspected of stealing beauty products from a west side supermarket in a pre-Christmas heist last week.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m. Dec. 18, a man allegedly swiped “numerous beauty care products” from Lucky’s Supermarket at 939 Lakeville St., according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male adult between 20 and 30 years old. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt and a black jacket, police said.

Those with information about the investigation are asked to contact Officer Flores at 707-781-1227.