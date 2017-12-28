Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published. Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

1:28 a.m.: Theodore S. Loebe Jr., 30, identified as a transient, was arrested at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. on a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Thursday, Dec. 21

10:03 a.m.: Vince S. Kang, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at Acadia Drive and Flanagan Way for possession of narcotics and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

2:19 p.m.: Ana M. Meinhofer, 70, a homeless individual, was arrested at 122 American Alley for possession of narcotics, a misdemeanor.

9:51 p.m.: Jose A. Morales, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 418 6th St. for public intoxication.

Friday, Dec. 22

10:40 a.m.: Jesus S. Vasques-Dumay, 32, of Santa Rosa was arrested at the corner of Payran Street and Washington Street for driving with a suspended license while under the influence of alcohol, both misdemeanors.

11:02 a.m.: Nathan D. Chapman, 28, of Petaluma was arrested at 120 Keller St. for exhibiting a deadly weapon (not a firearm), which is a misdemeanor.

Saturday, Dec. 23

2:06 a.m.: Kristopher P. Weber, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 10 E. Washington St. for obstructing and resisting a police officer, a misdemeanor.

10:26 a.m.: Vance S. Wong, 28, of Petaluma was cited at 176 Banff Way for possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

2:45 p.m.: Samantha J. Coffey, 48, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of 5th Street and E Street for misdemeanor violation of probation.

5:59 p.m.: Christopher K. Loux, 57, was arrested at 17 Lobardi Court for possession of paraphernalia and violation of a court order, both misdemeanors.

6:33 p.m.: Victoria R. Loux, 29, of Petaluma was arrested at 17 Lombardi Court for possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, and violation of probation, all misdemeanors.

Sunday, Dec. 24

2:55 a.m.: Gregory E. Ferguson, 27, and Jacob J. Hutchinson, 31, both of Santa Rosa, were arrested at 1363 N. McDowell Blvd., for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

3:26 a.m.: Sean P. Sullivan, 23, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Ana Way and South McDowell Boulevard for causing bodily injury while driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony.

9:05 a.m.: Rhyan A. Haney, 32, of Petaluma was arrested at 1050 Petaluma Blvd. for felony violation of probation.

11:05 a.m.: Michael T. Short, 28, a homeless man, was arrested at 80 E. Washington St. on a felony count of robbery.

4:44 p.m.: Spenser N. Merillion, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at the corner of Joan Drive and Maria Drive for vandalism and damage to property, a misdemeanor.

6:32 p.m.: Kathy L. Gilstrap, 70, of Petaluma was arrested on the Hopper Street railroad tracks for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Monday, Dec. 25

11:44 p.m.: Ryan C. Davis, 36, of San Diego was arrested at 5300 Old Redwood Hwy. for misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Dec. 26