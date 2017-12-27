History will recall 1967 as the year of the flower child. During the summer 50 years ago, approximately 100,000 hippies descended upon San Francisco for the Summer of Love - many of which migrated northward and settled in Sonoma County. But what was everyone else doing in 1967?

Helen Putnam was happily serving as Petaluma’s first female mayor. Having been elected the previous year, Putnam would go on to champion the city’s landmark growth curb all the way to victory in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In 1967, the U.S. was engaged heavily in the Vietnam War. We saw some of our biggest battles and worst losses of life, an impact that reverberated throughout the nation and into the heart of Sonoma County.

The landscape of Sonoma County was quickly changing. In an era of land development and expansion, rural areas were converted to shopping centers and homes and Santa Rosa’s Hugh Codding was leading the way.

Rural life was also going on much as it always has. The Sonoma County Fair was celebrating its 31st festival. Beauty queens were crowned and 4H club members received awards for prized livestock.

Take a look at Sonoma County as it looked 50 years ago.