(1 of ) Miss Rohnert Park being crowned in 1967. The city of Rohnert Park was only incorporated into Sonoma County five years earlier. It was the first town to be added since 1905. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) The winners of a Horseshoe Pitching Tournament in Petaluma in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Groovy teens rocking out at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival teen dance. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) J.C.Penney Department Store under construction at Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Sebastopol Camp Fire Girls standing on Main Street near Sebastopol Avenue selling candy in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(6 of ) The Stumptown Daze Parade travels down Main Street in Guerneville in 1967. A sign for the Russian River Rodeo hangs in the distance. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) An aerial view of Healdsburg looking north from Matheson Street to Grant Street. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) Harvey Balestrini with his wrist wrestling trophy in Petaluma in 1967. (Harlan Osborne/ The Petaluma Argus-Courier)
(9 of ) Edward Rainford (1946-1968), Charles and Larry Jones at the airport as they are leaving for Vietnam on December 6, 1967. Sebastopol resident Spec-4 Edward George Rainford was wounded in combat on June 13, 1968 and died a few days after. (Courtesy of the Western Sonoma County Historical Society)
(10 of ) Cinnabar and Rolling Hills 4-H members baking bread at the Old Adobe Fiesta in Petaluma, 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(11 of ) The Sonoma County Library Bookmobile in Jenner in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(12 of ) An aerial view of Kenwood in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(13 of ) Sam Nisson and an unidentified 4-H exhibitor with his Reserve Champion sheep at the Sonoma County Fair in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(14 of ) A fire at the Golden Eagle Milling Company warehouse in Petaluma on July 4, 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(15 of ) First graders at Two Rock Union School in Two Rock in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(16 of ) Dan Galvin founder of the Red Coats charity, views the new isolette donated to Memorial Hospital on May 2, 1967. Sister Julia, the Supervisor of Pediatrics, stands by the machine with Sister Alma looking on. (Photo by John LeBaron)
(17 of ) Master Pomo basket weavers Essie Parrish (with glasses) and Mabel McKay demonstrating weaving at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(18 of ) The Winner's Circle for the #7 horse, "Miss Demuir" at the Sonoma County Fair Racetrack in Santa Rosa in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(19 of ) Patrons using the card catalog at the Santa Rosa Library on 3rd and E streets in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(20 of ) The Grand Champion Hampshire lamb at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(21 of ) Participants in the Children's Parade at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(22 of ) Members of the Healdsburg Fire Department in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(23 of ) The intersection of Mendocino and Russell Avenues in Santa Rosa from the air, 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(24 of ) Hugh Codding speaking at the Bank of American ground breaking in Santa Rosa in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(25 of ) Henry Trione speaking at the Bank of American groundbreaking in Santa Rosa in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(26 of ) The hole dug by Pacific Gas and Electric for a nuclear power plant at Bodega Head fills in with water in 1967. The controversial project, which was shut down in 1964, was known as the “Hole in the Head.” (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(27 of ) Petaluma’s first female mayor, Helen Putnam in Walnut Park in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(28 of ) Helen Putman and a fellow dignitary at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Honolulu Hawaii, in June of 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(29 of ) The Healdsburg Plaza in 1967 looking down Matheson Street with Center Street to the left. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(30 of ) Warehouse buildings along the Petaluma River above the Washington Street bridge in Petaluma in 1967. (Ed Mannion/ The Argus Courier)
(31 of ) The Sonoma High School Band performs at the Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival parade in 1967. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(32 of ) Sonoma County mayors and dignitaries display their trophies from a milking contest at the Old Adobe Days Fiesta in Petaluma in 1967. From left, Oliver Chadwick (mayor of Cotati), Helen Putnam (mayor of Petaluma) and developer Hugh Codding who won the contest. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(33 of ) Andree Connors with her 1960 International Metro travels up the coast. (Photo part of the Mendocino County Museum's exhibit on the hippie era which ran in 2002)
(34 of ) Library employees pose alongside the Sonoma County Public Library station wagon. The car was used to transfer books between libraries. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(35 of ) Rohnert Park Mayor Vern Smith competes in a cow milking contest at the Old Adobe Fiesta in Petaluma. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(36 of ) The Volkerts family at an anniversary in Petaluma, about 1967. From left Fred Lawrence Volkerts, Jr; Cathleen J. Volkerts; Georgiana "Georgia" Volkerts, Fred Lawrence Volkerts Sr; Georgina Minette Volkerts and Wilbur Regis Volkerts. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)