NEW YEARS DAY HIKE, JAN. 1

Santa Rosa: Hike to a frog pond where newts meet to mate at Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking $7. Meet at the Shady Oaks picnic area. Call 707-565-2041 or visit SonomaCountyParks.org.

GRATITUDE HIKE, JAN. 1

Glen Ellen: Wildfire emergency and medical responders, PG&E personnel, media and the public are invited to Jack London State Historic Park’s guided, 8-mile, moderately-strenuous First Day Gratitude Hike to the summit of the park, 10:30 a.m. $10 admission and $10 parking. Sonoma County Regional Park, state parks and Jack London State Historic Park passes will be accepted. No admission fee for emergency responders and their families. Meet 10 a.m. in the Ranch parking lot, 2400 London Ranch Road. All levels of fitness welcome and guides will help you return to the parking lot at any time. Bring lunch, water and binoculars. Dogs are not allowed, rain cancels the hike. There is an option to continue the hike from the Jack London State Historic Park summit to the North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space parking lot on Sonoma Mountain Road. This will require leaving a vehicle in that parking lot. Visit jacklondonpark.com to register and get more information about the hike..

KING TIDE STROLL, JAN. 2

Bodega Bay: Watch the “king tide” form during a brief walk 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. All ages welcome. Parking $7. Call 707-565-2041 for information.