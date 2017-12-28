The plug is about to be pulled on one of the least energy efficient products in modern history, dating back to the days of Thomas Edison.

As of Jan. 1, the incandescent light bulb will no longer be sold in the state of California except for existing inventory. Consumers will choose among more efficient bulbs including halogen incandescent, compact fluorescents (CFL), and light-emitting diode (LED) bulbs.

Stores will be able to exhaust current supplies, but they will not be allowed to restock incandescent bulbs.

New California environmental standards require bulbs that go onto the market after Jan. 1. to achieve a minimum efficiency level of 45 lumens per watt. A lumen is the amount of light a bulb produces; a watt is the amount of power it consumes. The new standard requires bulbs to be about three times more efficient than the incandescent version.

Typical LED bulbs use about six times less energy than standard incandescent bulbs, and last about five times as long. While prices for LED bulbs were astronomical just a few years ago—upwards of $100 for one bulb — consumers can now pick up a cheap, 60-watt-equivalent LED bulb for less than $5.

Orchard Supply Hardware Store in Santa Rosa has been phasing out its selection of incandescent bulbs for the past several years, said store manager Steve Mammen.

“Initially there was sticker shock. But more and more customers are becoming aware of the energy-saving advantages,” he said.

Over a 23-year period, it would cost about $200 (and many trips to the hardware store) to keep one 60-watt lamp lit with incandescent bulbs. By comparison, it would cost just $48 using CFLs, or $38 using a single LED light bulb — a savings of more than $150 either way, according to Green is Better, an LED manufacturer.

Once most consumers switch over to more efficient alternatives – CFL or LED light bulbs – California consumers and businesses will save an estimated $1 billion every year on electric bills.