A woman suffered critical injuries early Wednesday after crashing without braking into the back of a garbage truck in east Petaluma.

She was driving south on South Ely Boulevard about 6:45 a.m. when she came upon the truck, stopped to pick up garbage. Her Lexus sedan hit the back of the truck with such force the sedan lifted up and then was tossed into the northbound lane, said Petaluma police Lt. Tim Lyons.

The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The crash closed the intersection at Meadowview Drive for almost an hour. Petaluma police issued a warning about 6:50 a.m. for drivers to avoid the area and at 7:37 a.m. reported the route was open.

Initial reports indicated a third vehicle was involved but that driver, headed north on Ely Boulevard South, was able to stop before hitting the car as it moved into the lane.

The woman was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.