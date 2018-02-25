For Staples customers, especially ones intimidated by the latest printing and scanning technology, Bobby Weiss is their easy button.

A printing specialist at Staples in Petaluma for the past 11 years, Weiss helps customers with even the most complicated printing tasks. Need custom fliers for your band’s upcoming show? Weiss can do that. A spiral bound portfolio for the big presentation at work? Weiss can do that.

There are few things Weiss can’t do to make sure customers leave happy.

“I try and make sure they leave here satisfied,” said Weiss, 33. “I certainly love customer service. Customers seem to enjoy my attitude and they leave with a smile. I do whatever I can to provide options for whatever they need.”

Born and raised in Petaluma, Weiss went to Kenilworth Junior High and Casa Grande High School. He spent several years at Santa Rosa Junior College and previously worked at Togos and Baskin Robbins in Petaluma. He lives with his parents in Petaluma and enjoys walking around town and online gaming with friends.

He started at Staples in 2005, first in the furniture department, and later moved to the printing center, which he described as the best job he’s had.

“I love working here,” he said. “The people I work with are my sanity. We all get along really well.”

Weiss, who is an aspiring writer and illustrator, is the service person of the week for the Argus-Courier. He said he would like to travel more, but Petaluma is a nice quiet place to hang out.

Barbara Arhon, who nominated Weiss, said he has helped her print fliers for her band for the past nine years. He always finds a way to make sure she gets what she needs, she said.

“Bobby is police to every customer I have seen him deal with,” she wrote. “He is very knowledgeable and is a fabulous trouble shooter. If you have been to Staples to have printing done, it was probably done by Bobby.”

Though printing technology has changed over the years, Weiss has worked to keep up with the training for even the most advanced machines.

“I have an interest in what new advances have gone on,” he said. “I learn as I go.”

Weiss is the fifth nominee for the Service Person of the Year award, which will be selected by a poll of readers. The winner will be honored at the 2018 Petaluma Community Awards of Excellence, co-sponsored by the Argus-Courier and the Petaluma Chamber of Commerce.

Email a nomination to matt.brown@arguscourier.com or write us a letter to tell us why you think your nominee should be considered for the service person award (no phone calls, please.)

Nominations can cover all aspects of the service industry, from cashiers and clerks to baristas and servers — not business owners, managers or directors.