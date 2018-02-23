Ready, set, eat: Petaluma gears up for Restaurant Week

Sonoma County Restaurant Week starts on March 2 and runs through March 11. Many of your favorite restaurants, as well as some that you may have been wanting to try, will offer special menus and deals during Restaurant Week. Check their individual websites or www.sonomacounty.com for more menu info. Participating Petaluma restaurants include Petaluma Pie Company, Simply Strudel, Seared Steak and Seafood, Chicken Pharm, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Brewsters Beer Garden, Flamez Grill, Wishbone, Sake 107, Palms Grill, Rosso, Central Market, Bump City Bakery, Cattlemens, and Pongo’s. Valley Ford and Bodega Bay restaurants Estero Café, Rocker Oysterfeller’s, and Bluewater Bistro will also be participating.

Gluten-free strudel

Simply Strudel owner Jarret Dennis has finally offered a gluten-free option for his Vanilla Bean Cheese Strudel. I have also been hearing great things about Jarret’s tasting room, which is located on corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and H Street, across from Charley’s Wine Country Deli, which sells Jarret’s strudels when his shop isn’t open. He has partnered up with Ari, who runs Wake Up Coffee House at the same location and everyone has been raving about both.

Yanni’s fond farewell

Yanni’s Sausage Grill of Penngrove is coming into their final week before handing over the reins so they can concentrate on their retail sausage sales. Touted as “The Little Place That’s Big On Taste,” Yanni’s burst on to the scene in grand fashion, taking home the Sonoma County Harvest Fair’s award for “Best Charcuterie” in their first three years of operation. Fans have just one week left to grab their last sandwich specials, as well as some of Yanni’s more unique sausages.

Currently, the Greek, the Loukaniko, and the Chicken Lemoni are available at local grocers, but because it takes a while to get through the retail sales approval process, it may be a little while longer before you see their other great flavors on the shelves.

If you have enjoyed Yanni’s Sweet Italian, Hot Italian, Garlic, Olympic Flame, Gyro in a Link, or Beer Brat, which is made with Lagunitas Sucks beer, I suggest you pick up all that your freezer can hold because once they close their door on the last day of February, it may be a while before you see these succulent sausages again. As the best Beer Brat we’ve ever had, we are now having buyer’s remorse that we didn’t buy more.

A special thank you goes out to Francesca and Johnny for all they have done for the local food community over the past eight years. My family first visited their new shop in 2010, and knew immediately they were going to be a success. As witnessed in most of their Yelp reviews, their fans appreciated Francesca and Johnny, as much for who they are as for the great food they prepared.

Francesca and Johnny treated my family like family, even showing my mom their special recipe for the Thanksgiving in a Link sausage sandwich special, so she could serve it as a surprise on Thanksgiving a few years ago. That became a family tradition, along with visiting Francesca and Johnny at least once a month in order to try whatever new special they came up with. One customer recently bought them a gift certificate for Twisted 2 as a thank you gift, so I am sure the rest of their customers feel just as sad as we do to see them go, but are also grateful for all the good times and great meals.