Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

12:16 a.m.: Manuel D. Garcia, 28, of Santa Rosa was arrested on the northbound Petaluma Boulevard North onramp of Highway 101 for felony vehicular theft, posession of a stolen vehicle, and illegal posession of a loaded firearm and ammunition (prohibited by prior felony convictions).

9:03 p.m.: Pedro V. Santiago, 27, of Petaluma was arrested at 404 Upham St. for misdemeanor public intoxication and violation of probation.

9:40 p.m.: Miguel A. Salazar, 60, Murrieta in Southern California was arrested at the corner of Caulfield Lane and Lakeville Street for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Thursday, Feb. 22

7:12 p.m.: Ramiro Siera Zorilla, 26, of Petaluma was arrested on Caulfield Lane at St. Francis Drive for violation of probation and driving while under license suspension resulting from a DUI, all misdemeanors.

Saturday, Feb. 24

1:15 a.m.: Adam D. Holtzinger, 41, of Petaluma was arrested on Meadowview Drive for felony assault with injury.

10:20 p.m.: Isaiah M. Smith, 18, of Vallejo was arrested at 142 Kentucky St. for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol with a suspended license.

Sunday, Feb. 25

12:59 a.m.: Samantha J. Coffey, 49, of Petaluma was arrested for misdemeanor possession of controlled sustance paraphernalia and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

2:25 a.m.: Elizabeth J. Weaver, 39, of Lodi was arrested at 120 Keller St. for misdemeanor public intoxication.

8:22 a.m.: Terry L. Kramer, 54, was arrested at Lynch Creek Way and North McDowell Boulevard for possession of controlled substance (a misdemeanor) and felony violation of Post Release Community Supervision.

9:26 a.m.: Justin L. Vandaveer, 36, of Petaluma was arrested at 939 B. St. for trespassing and violation of probation, both misdemeanors.

5:26 p.m.: A 16-year-old Petaluma juvenile was cited at 1766 Tessa Way for misdemeanor battery on a person.

5:55 p.m.: A 17-year-old Petaluma juvenile was cited at 1026 Santa Clara Lane for misdemeanor battery on a person.

11:23 p.m.: Richard Perez, 26, of Los Angeles was arrested at Lakeville Street and East Washington Street for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Monday, Feb. 26

1:36 a.m.: Jaycob Bilecki, 29, of Santa Rosa was arrested at 2201 E. Washington St. for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

11:34 p.m.: Alonte D. Mazette, 23, of Vallejo was arrested on North McDowell Drive for felony violation of domestic violence court orders.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

1:01 a.m.: Bruce H. Pendleton, 59, of Petaluma was arrested at 101 E. Washington St. for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.