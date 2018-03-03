‘American Pickers’ highlights Petaluma’s wine industry collection

(1 of ) Jim McCormick has been collecting wine artifacts for over 30 years. He has amassed an enormous collection in Petaluma that he hoped would one day be used in a museum. Recently, the hosts of the History Channel's "American Pickers" visited him and he is featured in an episode.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
