The CHP early Monday alerted drivers to delays on Highway 101 with a Rohnert Park crash involving a pickup on top of a sedan and a trapped driver.

The 7:10 a.m. northbound crash was south of the Rohnert Park Expressway. The vehicles blocked lanes and debris littered the roadway.

Initial reports indicated the pickup driver was out of his truck but the sedan driver was pinned. Two ambulances responded as well as CHP officers and multiple fire agencies.

The sedan driver was cut free from the car and taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Several other crashes cropped up along the highway Monday morning, adding to the traffic woes, but no other collisions appeared to involve serious injuries, according to initial reports.