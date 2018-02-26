Stolen lottery tickets from a Petaluma store have been cashed for at least $500 in winnings and Petaluma police are seeking help from the public in catching the thieves.

Hundreds of tickets were taken late Friday night by a man buying a pack of cigarettes at Discount Cigarettes on Old Redwood Highway, according to Petaluma police.

The man asked for a pack and when the clerk turned to help him, the suspect grabbed two large racks of California Lottery Scratcher tickets from the counter, police said.

The man ran and got into an awaiting car and he and the driver left, last seen heading north on Highway 101.

Police suspect the men went to various Santa Rosa stores and cashed in on winning tickets, collecting about $500.

A surveillance video camera caught the man’s actions and a picture showed a white man in his 30s with brown hair and a brown Fu Manchu mustache, wearing a black sweatshirt with “Thrasher” in orange letters, blue jeans and black shoes.

The two men were in a newer model, four-door Honda Accord with dealer plates.

Officials asked anyone with information to contact Officer Brendan Sawyer at 707‑781‑1248.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.