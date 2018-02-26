The steps Sonoma County followed to warn residents about the October wildfires suffered from an uncoordinated approach and an outdated understanding of technology used to send emergency notifications, state officials said Monday.

Although the county had procedures in place to warn and evacuate residents, they were more suited to slower-moving disasters like floods along the Russian River, the state Office of Emergency Services said in its independent review.

The county’s procedures to alert the public were “uncoordinated and included gaps, overlaps and redundancies” among various agencies, the state report said.

“Further, the Assessment Team found that, during the early hours of the disaster, the County lacked reliable, timely and coordinated situational awareness as to the scale, size, and scope of the fires’ growth, character, and movement,” the report said. “Lastly, the Assessment Team determined that procedures and policies identified during this assessment, which had been utilized during flood events, were misunderstood or not directly applicable to this fast-moving, complex fire situation.”

Mark Ghilarducci, the director of the state emergency services office, briefed county officials on the review’s preliminary findings last week. The report released Monday is not a significant departure from those findings.

Ghilarducci stressed in a cover letter to the report that it is not an investigation into the specific decisions behind the emergency notification process, nor is it meant to provide “conclusive findings” regarding the actions of any individual.

However, the report does say the decision of the county’s former emergency manager to rule out more the use of wireless emergency alerts sent to cellphones — a decision made about a year before the fires — was based on “experience, previous policy discussions” and a “perceived knowledge of the situation.”

“The Assessment Team learned that the Emergency Manager’s decision was also influenced by a limited awareness and understanding of the WEA System and outdated information regarding WEA’s technical capabilities,” the report said, referring to the so-called Amber alert system that pushes notifications to cellphones.

To read the state’s full report, click on the following text: Public Alert and Warning Program Assessment for Sonoma County

