A group of Marin County art students is bringing its message of sustainability to Petaluma.

Members of Art for the Earth from Novato High School will present a performance and art gallery, Art for the Earth, Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at Steamer Landing Park.

The group aims to raise awareness of climate change and promote sustainable living while celebrating art, the community and connection to the earth.

The event will be zero waste, and will be directed aimed at educating the community on how to properly dispose of trash.

There will be live music performed by members of the club and Marin School of the Arts singers and musicians.

Visual art pieces will also be displayed, some for sale or by auction. Light snacks will be included with ticket purchase.

Tickets will be on a donation basis, with a suggested donation of $15.