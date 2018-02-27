LOS ANGELES — Many of California’s mountains are sporting new coats of snow down to low elevations from the first of two cold weather systems predicted for the state this week.

A winter storm warning remains in effect Tuesday for the ranges east of Los Angeles and south through the interior of San Diego County.

The Mammoth Mountain resort in the Eastern Sierra says it received 6 inches (15 centimeters) to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow

The weather has brought chain controls to many mountain areas, and it’s a snow day for some students.

Another storm expected to enter California from the north late Wednesday is expected to bring heavier rains.