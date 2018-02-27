California’s firefighting mutual aid system — touted as the nation’s gold standard — is antiquated and can’t keep up with the fast‑moving wildland fires that have consumed massive swaths of the state in recent years, according to fire chiefs who spoke Tuesday to a panel of state senators.

The chiefs, representing all firefighting agencies statewide and gathered for the hearing in Sacramento, asked senators for $100 million in the next state budget to better staff dispatch centers and position fire engines in key areas during wind and dry weather events.

Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner was one of 10 chiefs who testified before senators on the Governmental Organization Committee and the Joint Committee on Emergency Management during the two‑hour hearing.

“The California mutual aid system is the best. It needs to be more nimble,” said Gossner, explaining how the overloaded dispatch system resulted in delays in ordering extra equipment to the area during the October firestorms.

Sen. Mike McGuire, D‑Healdsburg, supported the request.

“The system is strained and we must enhance funding,” McGuire said.

