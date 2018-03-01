s
Petaluma shelves city charter amendment for mayor elections

HANNAH BEAUSANG

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | March 1, 2018, 9:03AM

| Updated 9 hours ago.

A proposal to ask voters to do away with the direct election of Petaluma’s mayor in June will not move forward. Residents on Monday called the move an undemocratic power grab, but a legal technicality ultimately shelved the proposal.

Petaluma is the only city in Sonoma County that directly elects its mayor. Under the current so-called “weak mayor” structure, the mayor’s title is largely ceremonial as the city manager handles day-to-day decisions for the city and the mayor has no more voting power than any of the other six council members.

At issue at Monday’s city council meeting was a change to the city’s charter, which serves as its constitution. Three council members filed a request to add a discussion to the agenda about a potential ballot measure that would swap out antiquated language for more gender-inclusive terminology and change the election system so that the city council appoints the mayor from among the council members, as other local cities do.

The request was submitted by Council members Mike Healy, Kathy Miller and Dave King, who hoped to open the discussion after Mayor David Glass announced he would not seek reelection in November. However, due to legal noticing requirements for meetings, it would be impossible to place the measure on a June ballot, City Attorney Eric Danly said.

Putting such a measure to voters in November, at the same time residents would be asked to choose a mayor, would be “awkward,” Healy said.

“This came up suddenly because Mayor David Glass didn’t want to seek reelection and it seemed to me an opportunity to give the community a chance to change the charter to move to the other system without personalizing the issue,” said Healy, who Tuesday said he would not run for mayor in 2018.

Allowing the council to appoint its own mayor on a rotating basis would allow for more consensus building and bring Petaluma in line with the rest of the eight cities in the county, Healy said.

“If you go back in time and look at the history of our community since 1998 when I was first elected … in that period there’s been exactly two two-year periods where we’ve had a mayor with a council majority that supported him or her,” Healy said. “The other 16 years we’ve always had the situation where we’ve had a mayor that the community perceived correctly couldn’t speak on a lot of issues for a city council majority.”

City Councilman Dave King said changing the system could save money during elections, though exact figures weren’t available. It would also open the door for a larger candidate pool, he said.

“One of the things that the mayor does that many people don’t see on a regular basis … is to appear at a lot of events,” he said. “It’s a significant burden on an individual’s life who’s not being paid to do a job. I think although it’s counter to my argument, we don’t seem to ever have a shortage of candidates for mayor, but if you’re seriously thinking about running for mayor or giving it some thought, it may have a chilling effect on that person because you really have to be out a lot.”

The mayor makes up to $320 a year as a stipend for attending meetings and is entitled to some city benefits and in some cases, a pension, Director of Human Resources Amy Reeve said.

Residents vehemently criticized the proposal, which also would have changed the term “councilman” to “councilmember” in the charter, given the city more time to work on its annual budget and changed mechanisms of public works contracts.

The proposed elimination of direct mayoral elections drew the most outcry from the community.

“I find the proposal frankly arrogant and insulting to the voters of Petaluma,” Gregory Reisinger said. “It’s suggesting you can do better than we can as voters. I for one am not giving up my right to do that. I think we’ve done a good job with the last couple mayors we’ve elected. So good that they’ve managed to get reelected.”

Others drew parallels between the city council and the current federal administration, a stab at a panel comprised of all registered Democrats. A slew of speakers described the move as a play to take power from voters in favor of total council control.

“Our democracy and our voting rights are under attack at a federal level in many states – I find it very disturbing that it would even be discussed at a city level,” Petaluma resident Amy Hanks said. “Is democracy something we value in this town? I would like council members not to align themselves with this anti-democratic impulse.”

City Councilman Chris Albertson, whom Mayor David Glass mentioned as a potential candidate for mayor in an interview with the Argus-Courier, defended his colleagues amid the firestorm from public speakers. He also announced he would not run for mayor.

“I heard the word democracy several times this evening,” he said. “Democracy is the vote, but it’s also freedom of speech and freedom of new ideas to put them out there. … I argue that every member of this city council cares about this city as much as any of the community members.”

The race for mayor has not yet fully taken shape, as former City Councilman Mike Harris is the only person to formally announce his candidacy.

Updating the charter was identified as one of the council’s goals for 2017 and 2018, and some council members expressed an interest in taking up a larger discussion about the charter and the mayoral race at a later date.

“There are many things that are worthy of discussion and we need to have that discussion,” Councilwoman Teresa Barrett said. “What we don’t need to do is jam something through.”

Healy said the opponents at the meeting were “nowhere near to a political cross section” but said that the council has larger issues to tackle at the moment, including a November tax measure. The charter hasn’t been amended for decades and could use a rigorous update, City Manager John Brown said.

“There’s a fair amount to be redone,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to undertake that between now and November.”

