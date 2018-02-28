Things to do this week in Sonoma County, March 2–March 11

From comedy to wine tasting, there’s plenty to keep you busy in Sonoma County this week.

Friday, March 2

‘Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz’: A Theater for Children production opens at 7 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center in Santa Rosa. The production will be running through March 11. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-483-5800 or visit santarosatheaterforchildren.com.

Wavelength: Kevin Brennan’s traditional Irish music and Van Morrison tribute will be opening at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

The Mammals: Revel in an Americana quintet at 8:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $17-$22. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Enjoy some barrel samples from 100+ northern Sonoma County wineries starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through March 4. Tickets are $43.45-$54.31, and $5.43 for the designated driver. For more information visit wineroad.com.

‘The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter’: Come to the Sonoma Film Institute screening at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium on the Sonoma State University Campus in Rohnert Park. Admission is free. For more information visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Kentucky Street Pioneers: You’ll love this California indie, folk and rock group. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $8. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

‘It’s All Relative’: Get lost in these four short plays about the meaning of family. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is running through March 10 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$25. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Jerry Seinfeld: One of America’s favorite comedians will be performing his ‘Seinfeld Live’ stand-up routine at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $78-$153. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week: This highly anticipated event will have special prix-fixe menus, with various lunch and dinner hours starting March 2 to March 11. Tickets are $10-$39. For more information and to check out the restaurants throughout Sonoma County that are participating visit sonomacounty.com.

Anne-Sophie Mutter: A violin virtuoso and classical program all for your heart and ears to enjoy will be starting at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50-$110. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, March 3

Healdsburg Community Band: ‘Concertos’ featuring band soloists will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. Admission is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Joanne Rand Band: Original psychedelic-folk-revival music will be happening at 8 p.m. at the Redwood Café in Cotati. Tickets are $10-$12. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Marine Mammals seminar: Hear about a marine biologist’s life work studying California’s marine mammals (harbor seals, sea lions, elephant seals and gray whales) at 9 a.m. at the Jenner Community Center. Tickets are $16-$20. For more information call 707-869-9177 or visit stewardscr.org.

Sunday, March 4

Americana Masters: Dan Crary, Bill Evans and Wally Barnick will be performing from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.