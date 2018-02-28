s
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Things to do this week in Sonoma County, March 2–March 11

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF | February 28, 2018, 8:37AM
| Updated 17 hours ago.

From comedy to wine tasting, there’s plenty to keep you busy in Sonoma County this week.

Friday, March 2

‘Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz’: A Theater for Children production opens at 7 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center in Santa Rosa. The production will be running through March 11. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-483-5800 or visit santarosatheaterforchildren.com.

Wavelength: Kevin Brennan’s traditional Irish music and Van Morrison tribute will be opening at 7:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15. For more information call 707-829-4797 or visit sebarts.org.

The Mammals: Revel in an Americana quintet at 8:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Tickets are $17-$22. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit seb.org.

Wine Road Barrel Tasting: Enjoy some barrel samples from 100+ northern Sonoma County wineries starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through March 4. Tickets are $43.45-$54.31, and $5.43 for the designated driver. For more information visit wineroad.com.

‘The Life and Times of Rosie the Riveter’: Come to the Sonoma Film Institute screening at 7 p.m. at Warren Auditorium on the Sonoma State University Campus in Rohnert Park. Admission is free. For more information visit sfi.sonoma.edu.

Kentucky Street Pioneers: You’ll love this California indie, folk and rock group. The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma. Tickets are $8. For more information call 707-762-3565 or visit thephoenixtheater.com.

‘It’s All Relative’: Get lost in these four short plays about the meaning of family. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is running through March 10 at the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $18-$25. For more information call 707-523-4185 or visit 6thstreetplayhouse.com.

Jerry Seinfeld: One of America’s favorite comedians will be performing his ‘Seinfeld Live’ stand-up routine at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $78-$153. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma County Restaurant Week: This highly anticipated event will have special prix-fixe menus, with various lunch and dinner hours starting March 2 to March 11. Tickets are $10-$39. For more information and to check out the restaurants throughout Sonoma County that are participating visit sonomacounty.com.

Anne-Sophie Mutter: A violin virtuoso and classical program all for your heart and ears to enjoy will be starting at 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $50-$110. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Saturday, March 3

Healdsburg Community Band: ‘Concertos’ featuring band soloists will be performing at 7:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Raven Theater in Healdsburg. Admission is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Joanne Rand Band: Original psychedelic-folk-revival music will be happening at 8 p.m. at the Redwood Café in Cotati. Tickets are $10-$12. For more information call 707-795-7868 or visit redwoodcafe.com.

Marine Mammals seminar: Hear about a marine biologist’s life work studying California’s marine mammals (harbor seals, sea lions, elephant seals and gray whales) at 9 a.m. at the Jenner Community Center. Tickets are $16-$20. For more information call 707-869-9177 or visit stewardscr.org.

Sunday, March 4

Americana Masters: Dan Crary, Bill Evans and Wally Barnick will be performing from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information call 707-874-9392 or visit occidentalcenterforthearts.org.

‘Celebrating David Bowie’: Former Bowie bandmates and musical guests will be commemorating and performing at 8 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $49-$69. For more information call 707-546-3600 or visit lutherburbankcenter.org.

Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra: Pack up the kids and enjoy this family concert and movie favorites starting at 2 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $8. For more information call 866-955-6040 or visit gmc.sonoma.edu.

Red Carpet Evening: Break out the gowns and attend the Academy Awards dinner celebration and Anderson Valley Film Society benefit. The red carpet rolls out at 4 p.m. and the show will begin at 5 p.m. at the Trione Winery in Geyserville. Tickets are $200. For more information call 707-893-7150 or visit avfilmsociety.org.

Movie Awards Night: Feel like a star and attend the Academy Awards viewing party and Food for Thought fundraiser. The red carpet opens at 3:30 p.m. with a 5 p.m. show time at the Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol. Tickets are $30. For more information call 707-525-4840 or visit rialtocinemas.com.

Monday, March 5

Korbel Deli: Enjoy a two-course, prix-fixe lunch on a deck overlooking the Korbel vineyards. This restaurant week (March 2–11) lunch special starts at 11 a.m. at the Korbel Champagne Cellars in Gurneville. Meals are $10–$15 with no reservation required. For more information visit sonomacounty.com/restaurant-week.

Superfoods Seminar: Join a certified nutrition coach at the Windsor Senior Center at 6:30 p.m. for a seminar on health foods that are delicious and easy to make. A $2 donation to the senior center is suggested. For more information call the center at 707-838-1250.

Tuesday, March 6

In Between: Watch a film about the lives of three Palestinian women sharing an apartment in Tel Aviv. The Israeli Film Festival will be showing “In Between” at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Rialto Cinemas in Sebastopol. Tickets are $10-$14. For more information call 707-528-4222 or visit http://www.jccsoco.org/iff2018.

The Work: Catch a free screening of “The Work,” a film that sheds light on human lives inside of a maximum-security prison, at Abacus Wealth Partners in Sebastopol at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A with leaders from The Inside Circle Foundation (ICF) will follow the film. For more information visit abacuswealth.com/events.

Wednesday, March 7

Fermentation Series: Learn how to make your own kimchi at Wind and Rye Kitchen in Penngrove. Led by Chef Daniel Kedan, this 6 p.m. fermentation class includes dinner and drinks. Tickets are $120-$130. For more information visit windandrye.com/event/fermentation-series-kimchi.

Beginning Salsa: Get your feet and mind moving with a professional dance instructor. Beginning Salsa class starts at 7:30 p.m. at POST – Wellness by Design in Petaluma. Tickets are $134. For more information call 707-292-8795 or visit steppinoutdance.net.

Jillian Gardner: Hear a “rising star” organist play Bach, Vierne, Wammes, Manari, Duruflé and Daveluy at Church of the Incarnation in Santa Rosa at 7 p.m. The event is free. For more information call 707-579-2604.

Thursday, March 8

Trivia Night: Head scratching and belly laughing come together at comedy club trivia. Thursday night’s game runs 7-9 p.m. at The Laugh Cellar in Santa Rosa. Free to play with prizes available. For more information visit sonomacounty.com/night-life/laugh-cellar.

‘I Only Have Ives for You’: This comedic series of six short plays featuring “inspired lunacy” runs 8 p.m. at the Raven Performing Arts Theater in Healdsburg. Tickets are $10-$25. For more information call 707-433-6335 or visit raventheater.org.

Friday, March 9

Light Rain: Catch live Middle Eastern music and dancing with the band Light Rain 7 p.m. at The Body Loom in Petaluma. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3347585.

Alma Katsu: Meet bestselling sci-fi author Alma Katsu at a free 7 p.m. appearance at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma. Her book “The Hunger” is an inventive reimagining of the Donner Party. For more information call 707-762-0563 or visit https://www.copperfieldsbooks.com/event-listings.

‘Noises Off’: This entertaining British farce about a second-rate theatre company shows 7:30 p.m. at Sixth Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa. Tickets are $20-$30. For more information visit facebook.com/6thStreetPlayhouse.

‘How to Measure the Cosmos’: Just how big is our universe and how have scientists determined it? Travel into space, far from Earth, starting 7 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Junior College Planetarium. Tickets are $5-$8. For more information visit planetarium.santarosa.edu.

78/52 – Documentary Film: Director Alexandre Philippe pulls back the curtain on Alfred Hitchcock’s classic slasher film “Psycho,” aided by fans including Guillermo del Toro, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis and more. The film screens 7 p.m. at the Sonoma Film Institute in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $5. For more information call 707-664-2606 or visit facebook.com/sonomafilminstitute.

Saturday, March 10

Wine and Girl Scout Cookies: Meadowcroft Wines offers a tasting flight of four wines paired with four Girl Scout Cookies their Sonoma Tasting Room from noon to 4 p.m. Each flight is $20. Reservations are required. For more information call 707-934-4090 or visit meadowcroftwines.com.

Holi Celebration: The North Bay festival celebrates the arrival of spring with songs, dancing and vibrant colors starting noon at Lucchesi Park in Petaluma. Tickets are $5-$8. For more information visit northbayindia.org.

Folk & Bluegrass Festival:The 2018 Sonoma County Folk and Bluegrass Festival kicks off Saturday at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center. Wake the Dead, Carolyn Sills Combo, Missy Raines & the New Hip are among the top performers. Tickets are $20-$40. For more information call 707-823-1511 or visit www.cbaweb.org.

George & Ira Gershwin Tribute:Celebrate the lives of George & Ira Gershwin with Richard Glazier and a team of artists as they perform favorite tunes for wildfire relief starting 1 p.m. at the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma. Tickets are $75-$125. For more information contact the Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance at 707-938-1990.

Sunday, March 11

St. Patrick’s Day 5K: Recreation and Parks’ 7th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5k starts 3 p.m. at Finley Community Park in Santa Rosa. Registration is $20-$40. For more information visit srcity.org/spdrun.

Salif Keita: This long-time ambassador of the music of his native Mali performs 7 p.m. at Weill Hall at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park. Tickets are $35. For more information visit gmc.sonoma.edu/17-18_Season.

