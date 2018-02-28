After a frosty morning around Sonoma County, much-needed showers are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon, bringing high, gusting winds and heavy rain by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Though considered a moderate system, the storm will make for ugly commute conditions Thursday morning and could drop 2-to-4 inches in the coastal mountains, meteorologist Anna Schneider said. Santa Rosa should see rainfall closer to 1 to 1.25 inches, she said.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday until noon, with southwest winds forecast at 20-to-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph, around the North Bay, Schneider said.

Even though the ground is dry, “you could still see some downed tree and power lines and things like that,” she said.

Overnight temperatures will warm up Thursday night after reaching into the 20s on Wednesday morning, hovering around the low and mid-40s, Schneider said. But temperatures Friday morning should be back in the 30s.

Lingering showers Friday and Saturday should give way to dry conditions Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of additional precipitation late Monday or early Tuesday, Schneider said.