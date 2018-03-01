A Petaluma man who works as a mechanic at the Sonoma Raceway was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of $6,000 in racing tires from the track, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 23, a man who works for a racing company at the 29355 Arnold Drive facility contacted the sheriff’s office to report that eight custom racing wheels valued at about $6,000 had been swiped from his garage, Sgt. Spencer Crum said in statement.

The theft likely occurred in November or December, but the victim reached out to authorities after spotting the stolen tires for sale on Craigslist, Crum said.

Deputies arranged to meet the Craigslist seller to purchase the wheels for $800 in Novato. They recovered four of the tires from the unidentified man, who said 49-year-old Petaluma resident Jordan Slater had given him the tires in exchange for discount auto parts, Crum said.

Slater allegedly told the seller the tires were extra wheels from his garage, and deputies don’t believe the man was aware the tires were stolen, Crum said.

Deputies served a search warrant on Slater’s home on the 900 block of Ely Boulevard Tuesday, when he was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of grand theft charges, Crum said. Slater has since been released on a $5,000 bail.

Deputies are still searching for the four remaining tires. Those who have information about the stolen wheels are asked to contact sheriff’s detectives at 707-565-2185.