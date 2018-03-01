Interested in buying a gun at one of the two Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in Sonoma County? You now have to be at least 21 years old, after a policy change Wednesday by the Pennsylvania-based retailer.

The announcement, in which the retailer also said it would stop assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines at all of its store, came two weeks after a shooting left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

A strong stance for a firearms seller to take in the national gun debate, the change has little impact in a state like California, which already has tough gun laws restricting the sale of assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.

Behind the firearms counter at the back of the Cleveland Avenue near Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa, store staff had posted laminated signs alerting customers the company has adopted a policy of selling firearms only to adults with a government issued ID showing they are at least 21 years old.

The clerk, who declined to give his name because he was instructed not to by a supervisor, said he’s taken many calls from customers concerned about the new store policies, and he’s had to reassure people the only change is the age restriction.

Dick’s second Sonoma County location is in Petaluma on Kenilworth Drive.