The North Bay fires should not cause a long-lasting economic blow to region despite being the biggest natural disaster to strike the area within the last 100 years, a top economist said Friday.

“The context is really good in terms of supporting what we need to do here — as long as we get off the dime and get it done,” said Robert Eyler, professor of economics and director of the Center for Regional Economic Analysis at Sonoma State University.

Eyler said under the worst case scenario where no rebuilding were to occur in Sonoma County from the fires, the economy would suffer a $750 million loss that while significant would not have a massive effect given the overall economy is valued at $24 billion.

“We have to separate the idea that we have the tragedy we can’t forget, but we have to make it more of a memory than an on-the-spot issue, recognizing that it is not as big of an impact on the overall economy,” Eyler said during the keynote speech at SSU’s annual economic outlook conference at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rohnert Park. The conference was sponsored by the North Bay Business Journal, a sister publication of The Press Democrat.