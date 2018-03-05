(1 of ) An unidentified man uses a trowel to slowly and safely remove dirt along newly found walls at the Petaluma Adobe in 1962. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(2 of ) Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Wagner; Betty Tunstall and a very young Tom King inspect a skull found in Petaluma on a dig in 1958. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(3 of ) Sifting for artifacts at the Old Adobe in Petaluma, circa 1957. The Old Adobe is one of Petaluma’s premier historic sites, serving as the center of General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo's 66,000-acre working ranch between 1836-1846. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(4 of ) The Clemmer group, a cultural resource management firm, uncovers a foundation on the east side of the Old Adobe June 17, 1961. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(5 of ) Field technicians at Petaluma’s Old Adobe measure the distance of features from the edge of their excavation pit. In archaeology the proximity of artifacts next to each other may tell more about how they were used and the people that used them. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(7 of ) Ed Von der Porten's SRJC archeology class excavating a midden on the Liamantour Spit at Point Reyes in April 1966. The midden yielded, among other artifacts, numerous pieces of pottery from the Manila galleon San Agustin shipwrecked on Point Reyes in 1595. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(8 of ) SRJC Professor Ed Von der Porten stands next to a table sifter (center) with Drakes Bay in the background. His class excavated a midden at Point Reyes in April 1966, that yielded artifacts from the 1595 shipwreck of the Manila galleon, San Augustin. The ship left Manila loaded with an expensive cargo including silks, spices, gems, Ming dynasty porcelain and other treasures of the Orient. It crashed in Drakes Bay and some artifacts floated northward. (Courtesy of the Sonoma County Library)
(9 of ) National park ranger John Del Osso inspects timbers from a turn of the century sailing ship removed from Drakes Estero 20 years ago and stored in a Walnut Creek garage. Publicity from a search for a 400-year-old ship in the bay prompted the rancher to bring the timbers back to the research team. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat 1990s)
(10 of ) A US park service diver leaps off the Shana Rae as a crew member keeps his communication and breathing lines from getting tangled during Wednesday s search for a 400-year-old shipwreck.
(11 of ) Senior State Archaeologist Breck Parkman sifted through the remains of the Burdell Mansion, at Olompali State Historic Park, to recover items belonging to Grateful Dead members, and "The Chosen Family" commune, after fire claimed the structure in 1969. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(12 of ) Donna Rea Jones, regional interpretive specialist in the cultural resource division, and Glenn Farris, senior state archaeologist in the cultural resources division, both of the California Department of Parks and Recreation, inspect the wheel and axle of General Vallejo's Phaeton King George IV style carriage at General Vallejo's home in Sonoma. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(13 of ) Sonoma State University archaeologist Adrian Praetzellis will travel to Virginia City, Nevada, to study artifacts recovered from a black-owned saloon that burned in 1875. Praetzellis sits with his digging tools and a piece of pottery from the same time period but not recovered from the site. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat, 2000)
(14 of ) Sonoma State students and employees bag up an 1880s artifact collection excavated from Chinatown in Woodland. (Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(15 of ) Christopher Cercone, an archaeologist with Archaeological Resource Service in Petaluma, digs in the orchard surrounding the Carillo Adobe looking for historical artifacts in advance of a $40 million housing development planned for the site off Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat file photo)
(16 of ) PC: Breck Parkman, senior state archeologist for the California Department of Parks and Recreation Silverado District, hypothesizes that thousands of years ago mammoths used rocks along the Sonoma Coast near Goat Rock to scratch themselves, leaving smooth areas on the normally rough rock visible on the right of the frame. cc042502_Rock_Parkman.jpg
(17 of ) Archaeologists look for bone fragments as construction continues around an archaeological site on College Avenue in Santa Rosa in 2002 where Native American bones were found.
(Kent Porter/ The Press Democrat)
(18 of ) Wood taken from the face of Bodega Head could be from an ancient forest of pine, fir or redwoods, according to state parks archaeologist Breck Parkman, who directed park rangers to rappel down the face of Bodega Head and retrieve the artifacts in 2002. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Jeff Mecchi, right, passes a camera to Jeremy Stinson as the two state park rangers begin their descent down the steep ocean cliff at Bodega Head in 2002. Their mission was to dig out pieces of 30,000-year-old fossilized trees as part of an archaeology study. (Chad Surmick/ The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) PC: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archaeologist Kathleen Ungvarsky looks at a Carroll Rye whiskey bottle from 1902 to 1910 period that was recovered from the flood control project in the Petaluma River. The recovered relics are property of the Petaluma Historical Museum and are on display at city hall.
(21 of ) Divers surface in 2004 after a dive on the Frolic shipwreck off the Mendocino coast. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(22 of ) Judy Sylvester of the Indiana University Department of Underwater Science holds a piece of pottery retrieved in 2004 from the Frolic shipwreck off the Mendocino coast. The wreckage is in the cove in the distant background. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat Archives)
(23 of ) San Jose State University professor Thomas Layton catalogs a piece of pottery in 2004 brought in by a local resident who had picked it up on the beach near the site of the Frolic shipwreck. (Scott Manchester/ The Press Democrat)
(24 of ) Snail bowl artifact from the 1850 shipwreck Frolic. (The Press Democrat archives)
(25 of ) Among the items recovered in 2004 from the shipwreck of the Frolic was this pistol. (The Press Democrat archives)
(26 of ) Margarita Saucedo, 16, left, and Dimitri Canaris, 14, in 2005 comb though a site in Rohnert Park that was set up as a mock field excavation for their archaeology class offered through Sonoma State University's EXCEL summer program.
(Crista Jeremiason/ The Press Democrat)
(27 of ) State archaeologist Breck Parkman surveys a leaning wall of the Camilo Ynitia Adobe at Olompali State Historic Park in 2005. The adobe is thought to have been built about 1830 by a Miwok leader. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat)
(28 of ) Archaeologist Jim Allan, an instructor at St. Mary's College in Moraga, works with college students in 2008 exploring the rise overlooking the historic fort at Fort Ross State Park. The students were excavating likely sites where Russians built a windmill shortly after settling in the region in 1812.
( Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat)
(29 of ) State Department of Parks and Recreation archaeologist Breck Parkman studies a spent
shell casing in 2009 at Annadel State Park. The shell casings are left over from military exercises held in the 1960s. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(30 of ) A saddle and tack removed from the horse skeleton on which they were found at Samuel P. Taylor State Park are studied in 2009 by senior state archaeologist Breck Parkman. The skeleton was found by a mushroom hunter hiking through the park. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat)
(31 of ) A saddle and tack, and horseshoes removed from the horse skeleton on which they were found at Samuel P. Taylor State Park are studiedin 2009 by senior state archaeologist Breck Parkman. The skeleton was found by a mushroom hunter in the Marin County state park. (Mark Aronoff/ The Press Democrat)
(32 of ) Breck Parkman, the senior state archaeologist with the California Department of Parks and Recreation, stands in 2011 at the site of an old cookhouse at Camp Butler, which was run by the Sonoma State Home during the 1930s at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)
(33 of ) 10/27/2013: T1:
PC: SRJC archaeology teacher Tom Origer holds an obsidian tool found by a student near the Santa Rosa Laguna and believed to be 10,000 years old.
(34 of ) In 2013, California State Parks archaeology specialist Emily Carleton describes the human bones found on a Mendocino bluff nearly 30 years ago. The unidentified man, who died sometime in the 1860s, was given a formal burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Mendocino. (Kent Porter/Press Democrat)
(35 of ) State parks archaeology specialist Emily Carleton, right, and headstone sculptor Robert Milhollin place the first shovels of dirt in the grave of a man who died in the 1860s. He was found on a Mendocino bluff in 2013.
(Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(36 of ) Archaeologist Tom Origer, right, searches for obsidian in a creek bed in 2013, along with Eileen Barrow and Pepperwood Preserve cultural resources coordinator Ben Benson, on the Pepperwood Preserve near Santa Rosa in 2013. Obsidian was used for trade and making tools, and locating its presence is helpful in reconstructing the Native American history of the area. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
(37 of ) Golden Gate National Parks historian Stephan Haller and maritime archaeologist James Delgado show some of their discovered shipwrecks around the San Francisco Bay at Lands Ending in San Francisco in 2014. (Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(38 of ) 2/2/2014: T1: TIDY ROWS: Sandra Massey, a staff archaeologist with the Anthropological Studies Center at Sonoma State University, looks through stored items at the Archaeological Collections Facility.
PC: Sandra Massey, staff archaeologist at the Anthropological Studies Center at Sonoma State University, looks through the collection on Tuesday, January 28, 2014. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)
(39 of ) California State Parks senior archaeologist Richard Fitzgerald documents locations of artifacts found from an old seaport at Fort Ross Cove in 2016. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat)
(40 of ) Whitney McClellan, left, a staff archaeologist with the SSU-affiliated Anthropological Studies Center, pours a bucket of dirt into a sifting box held by Bill Northcroft of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery Preservation Committee, during an archaeological dig in 2016 in Santa Rosa searching for the graves of Thomas Cowie and George Fowler, two rebels killed in the aftermath of the 1886 Bear Flag Revolt. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat)
(41 of ) Lenore Hansen, rear left, gets a hug from Kris Black, a volunteer with the Institute of Canine Forensics, as archaeologist Alex De Georgey, left, and Lynee Engelbert, a volunteer with the Institute for Canine Forensics, locate the cremains of her daughter, Erin, who died previously to the Tubbs fire. Photo taken at the rubble of Hansen's home in Santa Rosa, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat)
(42 of ) Archaeologist Thomas Martin, left, checks for Native American artifacts before Harold Holm, right, continues with the removal of fire debris Feb. 13, 2018 in Glen Ellen. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)
(43 of ) Archaeologist Thomas Martin holds a piece of an Native American obsidian tool artifact he found on a property being cleared of fire debris in Glen Ellen Feb.13, 2018. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)