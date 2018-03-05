Sonoma County history is interesting, but its archaeology is enthralling. Having a real life artifact in your hands connects one with the past in ways that paper and pen never can. Archeology helps to solve mysteries presented in the written record and provide a fuller picture of what life was like way back when.

Two weeks ago the Army Corps of Engineers discovered a Native American obsidian tool while sifting through the ashes of a home destroyed by the October fires. Finds like this are prevalent through Sonoma county where volcanic rock deposits are rich. But this is just one of the many interesting archaeological finds in Sonoma County’s past.

From Pomo and Miwok sites to historic adobes to coastal shipwrecks, the past 60 years have unearthed a plethora of interesting artifacts like pottery, weapons and bones.

Click through our gallery above to learn more about some of the fascinating finds of last 60 years.