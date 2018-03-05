Tyler-Avery Lewis, a 22-year-old student at Santa Rosa Junior College, is the new Miss Sonoma County 2018. The Rohnert Park resident was chosen from among six contestants Saturday night at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center.

Contestants were evaluated in four categories: interview, talent, evening gown and on-stage question, and physical fitness.

Lewis becomes eligible for the Miss California contest, which is part of the Miss America Organization.

Also selected Saturday was Pinkeo Phongsa, 16, also of Rohnert Park, as Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen 2018.