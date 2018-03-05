Mental health collaborative tackles fire-related trauma in Sonoma County

When a North Bay fire survivor walks into her private practice office, Santa Rosa psychologist Alisa Liguori Stratton never presumes to know exactly what they’re going through.

Liguori Stratton, who lost the Fountaingrove home where she and her family lived, has a pretty good idea of the type of post-fire trauma many are suffering, whether they lost a home or not.

But the experience — the 15 minutes she and her family had to flee their home, the loss of everything they own — is not a type of cheat sheet that informs her practice.

Instead, it fuels her commitment to address the wide-ranging and long-lasting emotional and psychological impact of last year’s fires.

Liguori Stratton is part of the Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative, a new initiative aimed at tackling Sonoma County’s long-term mental health recovery needs.

It’s an unprecedented effort that includes ramping up free counseling and therapeutic sessions, employing aggressive outreach services in diverse communities and conducting rigorous research to evaluate the reach and effectiveness of the interventions.

Ultimately, the initiative could result in a mental health recovery model that could be used by other communities affected by natural disasters.

“It was so huge and so all encompassing, it affected people in all aspects of their lives, it affected their loved ones and people they knew — it was a community trauma,” she said. “It was pretty impossible to be unaffected. When something is so big, the effects can last for quite a while.”

Fire-related trauma remains

Five months later, Sonoma County hillsides that were blackened for so long have turned green. But fire-related trauma abounds, triggered by anything from the smell of firewood to a sudden high wind alert to ongoing stress over rebuilding.

Since the fires, county officials report an uptick in the use of the local Crisis Stabilization Unit in west Santa Rosa, while local mental health providers and hotlines have seen a spike in the number of clients with post-fire related issues. Measuring the extent of the impact to the community is difficult, because there is no central repository for the volume of care provided by health centers, hospitals, clinics, and private practice therapists and psychiatrists, said Debbie Mason, CEO of Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County, which is heading the collaborative.

Mason said the project “has the potential to be the largest collaborative disaster mental health response seen to date” in the country. The collaborative enlists the help of local therapists, social workers and psychologists, and its research component measuring the effectiveness of its strategies will be conducted in partnership with Stanford University and the National Center for PTSD at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System.

“That information will inform the next fire disaster response for our area – and inform the nation and the world with the learning from our resiliency response efforts,” she said.

Mason said the collaboration’s outreach is not limited to those who lost a home or loved one.

“We’re not checking their address to see if they actually came from a burned out house,” Mason said. “This is aimed at anyone who feels that they just need help and coping skills since the fires.”

The collaborative’s multistrategy approach includes:

• Contracting with the VA’s post-traumatic stress disorder center to engage in research that will measure the project’s effectivenesses in alleviating trauma-related symptoms;