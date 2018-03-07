A record total of $22,800 has been awarded this year for 108 teacher grants in 29 Petaluma area schools by the Rotary clubs of Petaluma Sunrise and Petaluma Valley.

This completes Rotary’s 14th annual “Lend a Hand to Education” project which supports mini-grants of up to $250 for k-12 teachers. Since its inception in the 2003-04 school year, almost $209,000 has been awarded in teacher grants from Petaluma Valley and Petaluma Sunrise Rotary clubs. Sources of grant monies are from Rotary fundraisers as well as business and individual donations. No administrative fees are deducted; 100 percent goes to the teachers for the classrooms.

For the 2017-18 school year, 45 grants were awarded for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) related projects; 23 grants for reading; 23 for field trips; 11 for arts and music. Other categories included special education, history, writing, and physical education.

Lend a Hand to Education grants will continue next September for the 2018-19 school year.

Pers0ons interested in making a donation should email lend-a-hand@sbcglobal.net or go to petalumavalleyrotary.org/lendahand.htm