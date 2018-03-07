THE CHALKBOARD: Wilson students celebrate Dr. Seuss birthday

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss! Many sixth-graders at Wilson School joined their teacher, Mr. Richards, in dressing up in celebration of the day. The class read classic Seuss stories and enjoyed a true “Seussical” kind of day, according to superintendent/principal Eric Hoppes. Also happening at Wilson last week, the sixth-grade put on its annual student performance. “Haphazardly Ever After” received rave reviews. “The play is one of the best things about becoming a sixth-grader at Wilson School. The kids just blossom in their roles and form great bonds as they prepare for their big show. As always, there were many laughs and a lot of music. This particular group of sixth-graders has many actors and actress which made for a funny good time for all,” shares Hoppes. The play serves as one of the fundraisers to pay for the upcoming week at Walker Creek Outdoor Education Camp.

The Spring Hill School Art Exhibit opened at Aqus Cafe this week. The school’s kindergarten through seventh-grade students are displaying an art exhibit entitled “Etymology: A Study.” The display will run through April 8 with an artist reception this Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Yoli Sheridan, Art Director of The Spring Hill School, put the exhibit together. Be sure to stop by and see the masterpieces by these young artists.

Thanks to Copperfield’s Books, author Dev Petty visited McDowell Elementary School, and spoke to kindergarten through third-grade students about her books and her creative process. Petty is the author of “I Don’t Want To Be A Frog,” “Claymates,” “I Don’t Want To Be Big” and “There’s Nothing To Do,” all of which make you laugh a little and think a little, according to Petty. “These special assemblies help our McDowell Monarchs stay excited about reading, writing and imagining,” reports principal Lauri Anderson. McDowell also welcomed the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County to campus to set up the Museum on the Go! McDowell student scientists explored forces and motion using the opportunity for hands-on learning and exploration. This complimented the recent classroom Makey Kit activity with Rick Phelan from Sonoma County Office of Education. Phelan came to visit Ms. Nealon’s fourth/fifth combination class to help teach hands-on science using the specialized kits. These invention kits give students chances to be creative, inventive and imaginative as they learn about science. Students had a blast and demonstrated their critical thinking skills, according to Anderson.

Several students from Carpe Diem and Sonoma Mountain high schools will be attending the Food and Beverage Manufacturing Career Summit at Santa Rosa Junior College on March 15. Valarie Alston, the College and Career Outreach Specialist for both schools, will be accompanying the students, and working to connect them to the various employers that will be on hand to introduce a wide variety of career paths available in the industry. Principal Greg Stevenson noted Ms. Alston has been working with the students on resumes and other job related skills in preparation for the event. The CTE Foundation, Sonoma County Office of Education and various other local businesses sponsor the summit.

School spirit continues with the annual basketball jamboree at Petaluma Junior High School oin Thursday from 3:30-5:15 p.m. Wilson, Two Rock, Cinnabar, Liberty, Corona Creek and Meadow schools will all be there for the culmination of their basketball league. Good luck to all the players!