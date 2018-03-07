A Petaluma man was behind bars Tuesday awaiting a court hearing later this week on suspicion of twice threatening to shoot and kill a Rohnert Park man who previously dated his girlfriend.

Rohnert Park officers booked Melvin James Malcolm, 35, into Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday on two counts of assault with a firearm and two counts of making criminal threats.

During an arrest in February stemming from the first complaint this past October, Malcolm was found by officers passed out in his car with a loaded handgun that matched the description of one identified by the victim, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Acting on a search warrant Tuesday, law enforcement found another loaded handgun in Malcolm’s home that matched the description given by the victim for an incident earlier in the day, according to Rohnert Park police. Malcolm admitted in interviews to confronting the victim on Tuesday, as well as to pointing a gun at him in October, police said.

Bail was set at $60,000, and Melvin was set to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on Thursday.