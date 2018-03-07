Volunteers are still being sought for the fourth annual B-Rad Beach Cleanup on Saturday at Goat Rock State Beach and neighboring north Sonoma Coast shorelines.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and, over the past three years, has accounted for removal of more than 5,000 pounds of garbage from Sonoma County beaches, organizers said.

The yearly project was created as a memorial to Brad “B-Rad” Parker, a Sonoma County surfer, rock climber and yoga teacher who fell to his death in Yosemite National Park in August 2014.

Participants are instructed to check-in at the main Goat Rock beach parking lot at 10 a.m. and listen to a short orientation, then proceed to the main beach or to nearby beaches by carpool. Team leaders are being assigned to individual beaches. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and appropriate attire, and bring gloves, a bucket and refillable water bottle, if possible. Supplies will be provided where necessary, as will snacks, drinks and raffle prizes. A potluck meal will follow at 1 p.m. Sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/60b084eaea72eabfd0-brad.

The event is sponsored by the Clean River Alliance, the B-Rad Foundation and the Russian Riverkeeper.