Petaluma police are searching for a man driving a candy apple red Honda Civic who allegedly tried to lure a child into his car near Petaluma Junior High School Thursday afternoon.

An anonymous tipster told police the bald man “called out” to the juvenile about 3:10 p.m. in a manner that suggested he was trying to get the child into his vehicle, police said in a statement.

Police described the man as 38 to 54 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and sunglasses, police said.

Extra patrols have been assigned to the area to help insure the safety of the students leaving school, police said.

Those who witnessed the incident or who have any information about the man are encouraged to call the police department at 778-4372.