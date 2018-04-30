Powerful drug behind increase in Petaluma overdoses

Wendi Thomas doesn’t have an exact number, but the nursing director for Petaluma Valley Hospital said her staff has recently seen a significant spike in opioid overdoses, a troubling trend linked to new and more potent drugs on the streets.

For her, the most disturbing aspect is that the age of the patients are getting “younger and younger and younger.”

“The staff and physicians of the emergency room, for sure, feel like they’ve seen more overdoses in the last month than (they) have in the last five years,” Thomas said. “They’re not all resulting in death or admission to the hospital, but they feel like they’re certainly seeing more. There’s a concern that a bad batch of heroin is on the streets.”

Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons echoed that sentiment. In the past six months, the police department has received 21 drug overdose calls resulting in four deaths, including two deaths just last week.

And those are just the totals for his department, Lyons said. That doesn’t include users that went straight to the hospital or called the fire department or paramedics.

“It’s way more than the numbers we have,” he said.

While heroin and prescription painkillers are at the center of the country’s opioid crisis, fentanyl, a powerful pain medication, has started to pop up more frequently in Petaluma, the lieutenant said. Police suspected last week’s overdose death involving a 16-year-old boy was likely caused by Xanax laced with fentanyl, highlighting a practice that’s helped the powerful synthetic drug spread more rapidly.

“We had heard that it was sort of making its way out west from the East Coast,” Lyons said. “There was a lot of cases on the East Coast, and I definitely think it’s here now. We’re just starting to see more … and they’re using it to combine with other narcotics. It’s just making a lethal cocktail for them.”

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin and as much as 100 times more powerful than morphine. In its purest form, as little as two milligrams can be a lethal dose for most people, and its high potency greatly increases the risk of an overdose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of law enforcement encounters with fentanyl more than doubled in the U.S. from 5,343 in 2014 to 13,882 in 2015, and the crisis continues to expand in size and scope.

The Petaluma Police Department announced on Monday that all officers will now be equipped with Naloxone, an anti-opioid medication used to treat overdoses, after partnering with the Petaluma Fire Department to receive additional first aid training.

“Sometimes we get there first before the ambulance or paramedics get there,” Lyons said. “If we can administer first, especially when time is very crucial … we hopefully will save more lives.”

Administering lifesaving drugs is meant to be the last resort, though, and advocates say more prevention programs are needed to ensure the Naloxone stays holstered. Nonprofits like Petaluma Parents Against Drugs (PPAD) are collaborating with local schools, law enforcement and health officials to take a proactive approach to combat the epidemic.

PPAD’s focus is on educating parents, whether their children are in high school or even elementary school where the window to gain traction is much wider.