Winners of the 2018 Petaluma People’s Choice awards announced

The votes are in. The people have spoken. Here are the winners of the 2018 Petaluma People’s Choice awards. The contest, sponsored by the Petaluma Argus-Courier, gives members of the public a chance to vote for their favorite local business and service in many different categories.

Awards in all categories will be presented to winners at the annual Petaluma People’s Choice Gala on June 13 at the Petaluma Sheraton. Call 776-8453 for details.

American / California Cuisine

Seared ~ Winner

Wild Goat Bistro ~ Honorable Mention

Bakery

Della Fattoria ~ Winner

Bright Bear Bakery ~ Honorable Mention

Barbecue

Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ ~ Winner

Faron’s New Orleans BBQ ~ Honorable Mention

Breakfast / Brunch

Hallie’s ~ Winner

Sax’s Joint ~ Honorable Mention

Brew Pub

Lagunitas Brewing Company ~ Winner

Brewsters Beer Garden ~ Honorable Mention

Café / Coffee Shop

Acre Coffee ~ Winner

Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. ~ Honorable Mention

Chinese Restaurant

Lily Kai’s ~ Winner

City Chopsticks ~ Honorable Mention

Deli

Ray’s Deli and Tavern ~ Winner

Lucchesi’s Deli ~ Honorable Mention

Dive Bar

Andresen’s ~ Winner

Buckhorn Tavern ~ Honorable Mention

Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Central Market ~ Winner

Seared ~ Honorable Mention

Hamburger

Mike’s at the Crossroads ~ Winner

Traxx Bar & Grill ~ Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

Seared ~ Winner

McNear’s Dining House & Saloon ~ Honorable Mention

Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

Lala’s Creamery ~ Winner

Yogurtland ~ Honorable Mention

Indian Restaurant

Everest Indian Restaurant ~ Winner

Namaste Kitchen ~ Honorable Mention

Italian Restaurant

Cucina Paradiso ~ Winner

Caffe Giostra ~ Honorable Mention

Mexican Restaurant

Mi Pueblo ~ Winner

El Roy’s Mexican Grill ~ Honorable Mention

Mobile Cuisine / Food Truck

El Roy’s Mexican Grill ~ Winner

The Bodega Food Truck ~ Honorable Mention

New Restaurant

What a Chicken ~ Winner

Chicken Pharm ~ Honorable Mention

Outdoor Dining

Brewsters Beer Garden ~ Winner

The Block ~ Honorable Mention

Pizza

Old Chicago Pizza ~ Winner

Brixx Pizzeria ~ Honorable Mention

Place for Lunch

Wild Goat Bistro ~ Winner

McNear’s Dining House & Saloon ~ Honorable Mention

Place for Wine Tasting

La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge ~ Winner

Adobe Road Winery ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Wine

Wilibees ~ Winner

Trader Joe’s ~ Honorable Mention

Seafood at a Local Restaurant

The Shuckery ~ Winner

Quinua cocina peruana ~ Honorable Mention

Steak

Seared ~ Winner

Cattlemen’s ~ Honorable Mention

Sushi

Paradise Sushi & Grill ~ Winner

Gohan Japanese Restaurant ~ Honorable Mention