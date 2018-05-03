s
Winners of the 2018 Petaluma People’s Choice awards announced

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
BY ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | May 3, 2018

The votes are in. The people have spoken. Here are the winners of the 2018 Petaluma People’s Choice awards. The contest, sponsored by the Petaluma Argus-Courier, gives members of the public a chance to vote for their favorite local business and service in many different categories.

Awards in all categories will be presented to winners at the annual Petaluma People’s Choice Gala on June 13 at the Petaluma Sheraton. Call 776-8453 for details.

American / California Cuisine

Seared ~ Winner

Wild Goat Bistro ~ Honorable Mention

Bakery

Della Fattoria ~ Winner

Bright Bear Bakery ~ Honorable Mention

Barbecue

Lombardi’s Gourmet Deli & BBQ ~ Winner

Faron’s New Orleans BBQ ~ Honorable Mention

Breakfast / Brunch

Hallie’s ~ Winner

Sax’s Joint ~ Honorable Mention

Brew Pub

Lagunitas Brewing Company ~ Winner

Brewsters Beer Garden ~ Honorable Mention

Café / Coffee Shop

Acre Coffee ~ Winner

Petaluma Coffee & Tea Co. ~ Honorable Mention

Chinese Restaurant

Lily Kai’s ~ Winner

City Chopsticks ~ Honorable Mention

Deli

Ray’s Deli and Tavern ~ Winner

Lucchesi’s Deli ~ Honorable Mention

Dive Bar

Andresen’s ~ Winner

Buckhorn Tavern ~ Honorable Mention

Farm-to-Table Restaurant

Central Market ~ Winner

Seared ~ Honorable Mention

Hamburger

Mike’s at the Crossroads ~ Winner

Traxx Bar & Grill ~ Honorable Mention

Happy Hour

Seared ~ Winner

McNear’s Dining House & Saloon ~ Honorable Mention

Ice Cream / Frozen Yogurt

Lala’s Creamery ~ Winner

Yogurtland ~ Honorable Mention

Indian Restaurant

Everest Indian Restaurant ~ Winner

Namaste Kitchen ~ Honorable Mention

Italian Restaurant

Cucina Paradiso ~ Winner

Caffe Giostra ~ Honorable Mention

Mexican Restaurant

Mi Pueblo ~ Winner

El Roy’s Mexican Grill ~ Honorable Mention

Mobile Cuisine / Food Truck

El Roy’s Mexican Grill ~ Winner

The Bodega Food Truck ~ Honorable Mention

New Restaurant

What a Chicken ~ Winner

Chicken Pharm ~ Honorable Mention

Outdoor Dining

Brewsters Beer Garden ~ Winner

The Block ~ Honorable Mention

Pizza

Old Chicago Pizza ~ Winner

Brixx Pizzeria ~ Honorable Mention

Place for Lunch

Wild Goat Bistro ~ Winner

McNear’s Dining House & Saloon ~ Honorable Mention

Place for Wine Tasting

La Dolce Vita Wine Lounge ~ Winner

Adobe Road Winery ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Wine

Wilibees ~ Winner

Trader Joe’s ~ Honorable Mention

Seafood at a Local Restaurant

The Shuckery ~ Winner

Quinua cocina peruana ~ Honorable Mention

Steak

Seared ~ Winner

Cattlemen’s ~ Honorable Mention

Sushi

Paradise Sushi & Grill ~ Winner

Gohan Japanese Restaurant ~ Honorable Mention

Thai Restaurant

Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap ~ Winner

Lemongrass Thai Cuisine ~ Honorable Mention

Vegetarian / Vegan Cuisine

Cafe Zazzle ~ Winner

Pongo’s Kitchen & Tap ~ Honorable Mention

Antique Store

The Find ~ Winner

Summer Cottage Antiques ~ Honorable Mention

Art Gallery

Petaluma Arts Center ~ Winner

Gallery One ~ Honorable Mention

Auto Body Shop

Gulick’s Body Shop ~ Winner

Petaluma Auto Body ~ Honorable Mention

Auto Repair Shop

Out West Garage ~ Winner

Brodie’s Tire & Automotive ~ Honorable Mention

Boutique

Ooh La Luxe ~ Winner

ethical clothing ~ Honorable Mention

Consignment / Thrift Store

Alphabet Soup Thrift Store ~ Winner

Sack’s Hospice of Petaluma Thrift Store ~ Honorable Mention

Credit Union

Redwood Credit Union ~ Winner

Patelco Credit Union ~ Honorable Mention

Day Spa

Soft Shell ~ Winner

You. Day Spa ~ Honorable Mention

Dog Groomer

Fit ‘n’ Furry ~ Winner

Petaluma Pet Groomer ~ Honorable Mention

Facial/Makeup

Soft Shell ~ Winner

Sensational Skin ~ Honorable Mention

Garden Supplies / Nursery

Cottage Gardens of Petaluma ~ Winner

Friedman’s Home Improvement ~ Honorable Mention

Grocery Store

Petaluma Market ~ Winner

Trader Joe’s ~ Honorable Mention

Health Club / Gym

Synergy Health Club ~ Winner

Foundation Pilates ~ Honorable Mention

Jewelry Store

Hollingsworth Jewelers Gallery ~ Winner

Gold Rush Jewelers ~ Honorable Mention

Local Bank

Exchange Bank ~ Winner

Bank of Marin ~ Honorable Mention

Pedicure / Manicure

Naturally Happy Feet & Fingers ~ Winner

Belle Femme Nail Spa ~ Honorable Mention

Pet Boarding Service

Fit ‘n’ Furry ~ Winner

It’s A Dog’s Life ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Flooring

Abbey Carpet & Floor ~ Winner

Craftsman Floor Coverings ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Flowers

Vanda Floral Designs ~ Winner

Trader Joe’s ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Pet Supplies

Rivertown Feed & Pet Country Store ~ Winner

PetCo ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Buy Tires

Jay & Bill’s Tire Service ~ Winner

Brodie’s Tire & Automotive ~ Honorable Mention

Place to Shop for the Perfect Gift

Heebe Jeebe General Store ~ Winner

Ooh La Luxe ~ Honorable Mention

Preschool

Little Shepherd Preschool ~ Winner

Learning to Learn ~ Honorable Mention

Real Estate Brokerage

Century 21 Bundesen ~ Winner

Vanguard Properties ~ Honorable Mention

Senior Care Facility

Sunrise of Petaluma ~ Winner

Springfield Place ~ Honorable Mention

Wedding Venue

Flying Cloud ~ Winner

Petaluma Golf & Country Club ~ Honorable Mention

Accounting / CPA Firm

Baldwin, McGaughey & Company ~ Winner

Torkelson & Associates ~ Honorable Mention

Architect or Designer

Architectural Design and Restoration ~ Winner

Brent Russell ~ Honorable Mention

Attorney

Andrea Pierotti ~ Winner

Bridget Mackay ~ Honorable Mention

Caterer

Lombardi’s Catering ~ Winner

Preferred Sonoma Caterers ~ Honorable Mention

Chef

Dennis Hernandez / Cucina Paradiso ~ Winner

Juan Gutierrez / Quinua Cocina Peruana ~ Honorable Mention

Chiropractor

Dr. Julie Restad/Serendipity Chiropractic ~ Winner

Dr. Jen Santos/Acorn Chiropractic ~ Honorable Mention

Dentist

Dr. Bob Koenitzer ~ Winner

Dr. Leah DeBerardinis ~ Honorable Mention

Electrician

Gary Hansen ~ Winner

B. Henry’s Quality Electric ~ Honorable Mention

Financial Planner / Investment Adviser

Katherine Wells/Edward Jones ~ Winner

Julie Nix/Redwood Credit Union Wealth Mgmt. ~ Honorable Mention

General Contractor

Ohana Construction ~ Winner

Antonis Construction ~ Honorable Mention

Hair Salon / Barber Shop

Modern Classics Barbershop ~ Winner

Boulevard Barbers ~ Honorable Mention

High School Sports Coach

Trent Herzog/St. Vincent’s ~ Winner

Todd Franks/Casa Grande ~ Honorable Mention

Home Senior Care Service

Sequoia Senior Solutions ~ Winner

Legacy Concierge Services ~ Honorable Mention

House Painter

O’Brien Painting ~ Winner

Antonis Construction ~ Honorable Mention

Insurance Agent

Steve Fillinger & Chad Fillinger ~ Winner

Mitch White ~ Honorable Mention

Landscaper

John Antonio Landscaping ~ Winner

Felix Landscaping & Tree Service ~ Honorable Mention

Massage Therapist

Victoria Barrett ~ Winner

Trish Smith ~ Honorable Mention

Mortgage Broker

Michael Regan/The Regan Team ~ Winner

Megan Sovel/Opes Advisors ~ Honorable Mention

Optometrist

Dr. Gordon Wong ~ Winner

Dr. Karen Griffith ~ Honorable Mention

Orthodontist

Dr. John Woo ~ Winner

Dr. Blair Kirk ~ Honorable Mention

Pediatrician

Dr. Armando de Pala ~ Winner

Dr. Don Hensley ~ Honorable Mention

Physician

Dr. James Leoni ~ Winner

Dr. Anna Lewis ~ Honorable Mention

Plumber

Dolcini Plumbing ~ Winner

Roman’s Plumbing ~ Honorable Mention

Realtor

Rob Sullivan/ Vanguard Properties ~ Winner

Lita Gonzalez/Coldwell Banker ~ Honorable Mention

Veterinarian

Dr. Leah Hertzel/Cat Hospital of Petaluma ~ Winner

Dr. Matthew Carter/Central Animal Hospital ~ Honorable Mention

