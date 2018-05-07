Reason to be happy about Petaluma’s Crocodile

Starting last week, Crocodile has introduced a delicious looking happy hour, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 3:30 p.m. to precisely 5:36 p.m. (the extra few minutes should give working folks a little additional time to get in their drink and food order). The entire happy hour menu is only $6 for any item and all sparkling wine is half price.

Guests wishing to order from the happy hour menu can do so while sitting at the bar, at one of the high-top tables, or in the outdoor seating area, with the regular tables reserved for diners ordering from the regular menu only. However, diners looking to enjoy the regular menu are not restricted to the dinner tables. As with the rest of their menu, I’m sure the happy hour choices will change with the seasons, so if something on the current list strikes your fancy, I would recommend getting down to Crocodile post-haste.

With the disclaimers out of the way, let’s get to the real news, which is the menu. First off is the poutine, one of our favorites. Poutine is usually fries topped with gravy and cheese curds, and because it comes from Canada, is often referred to as Canadian nachos. However, Crocodile does theirs special by topping their excellent fries with braised oxtail, queso fresco, and jalapeño bread and butter pickles.

Other mouthwatering options include steak, lamb or fried fish sliders, chick pea croquettes (with sesame yogurt), mixed greens (with mustard vinaigrette), roasted asparagus (with nettle and sunflower seed emulsion), French fries (with blue cheese remoulade and Pyrenees ketchup), and Tarte Flambée (with green garlic, fromage blanc cheese, artichokes, and spring onions.)

Della’s Friday night dinners

Della Fattoria has a new kitchen, and after getting a chance to stretch their legs and test everything out, has just announced the return of their Friday night dinners. We have been to several of these dinners in the past and so can attest to how delicious and memorable they are, with no two menus being the same. I also highly recommend ordering paired wines because the staff at Della always does a great job of picking out the perfect wine for each dish.

Dinners are prix-fixe at $65 per person, and are served family-style on hand-finished cypress tables from the Sonoma County coastline. Tickets available through www.dellafattoria.com.

The meal on Friday, May 4, starts with grazing sheep salad with Bellwether Pepato cheese, mâche, microgreens and herb-shallot vinaigrette, followed by a main of spring lamb ragout with baby vegetables, new potatoes, turnips, spring onions, green garlic, carrots, and haricots verts, and finishes with dessert of mint chocolate cream puffs.

On the Friday of Mother’s Day Weekend (May 11), guests will start with sweet ‘n’ salty fertility almonds, followed by stuffed eggs in a baby lettuce cup nest, with an entrée of Petaluma spring chicken and mushroom pot pie, topped with puff pastry. Finishing out the meal is strawberry shortcake with chocolate-dipped rose petals.

On Friday, May 18, dinner will commence with a composed spring veggie salad with fresh green aioli, with an entrée of sautéed codfish in agrodolce Italian salsa rosa basmati rice and baby leek soubise with fresh peas, and an after dinner treat of lemon blueberry tart.

River Front Café

Sneaking in under the radar, River Front Café has opened its doors at the river front location formerly occupied by the Apple Box. I spoke to the owner a few months ago and he seems to know his stuff, which is echoed in the reports I have been hearing on the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook. I am told the menu is a mixture of American, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine.