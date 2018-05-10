Police log May 1 to May 8

Police Log

Here are some of the cases the Petaluma police responded to recently. The Argus-Courier publishes the names of people arrested for serious crimes such as those involving physical injury, property loss or damage of property, including burglary, battery, vandalism and drunken driving. People who are found innocent or who have charges dropped may contact the Argus-Courier to have follow-up information published.

Petaluma Police reported the following incidents.

Tuesday, May 1

11:26 a.m.: Justin A. Loudermilk, 25, identified as homeless, was cited at 389 S. McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

3:42 p.m.: Thomas A. Bertollo, 36, of Toms River was arrested at 621 E. Washington St. for misdemeanor trespassing.

Wednesday May 2

2:55 p.m.: Robert P. Tornahu, 64, of Petaluma was cited on Copeland Street for misdemeanor possession of a shopping or laundry cart.

6:09 p.m.: Miguel Carreno, 35, of Petaluma was arrested at East Washington Street for violation of divorce court orders.

6:29 p.m.: Oswald A. Gallegos, 22, of Petaluma was arrested at 447 N. McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor possession of narcotics.

Thursday, May 3

6:01 a.m.: Steve T. Alves, 35, identified as homeless, was arrested at 840 Hopper St. for misdemeanor trespassing.

7:49 p.m.: Alejandro D. Lara, 39, of Santa Rosa was arrested on Petaluma Boulevard for a misdemeanor violation of a divorve court order.

7:50 p.m.: Efrelyn C. Inocencio, 34, of Richmond was arrested at Payran Street and East Washington Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled subsance and felony violation of parole.

Friday, May 4

2:22 a.m.: Maurice E. Fleming, 54, of San Bernardino was arrested at North McDowell Boulevard and Montero Way for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

12:05 p.m.: Hunter P. Shields, 18, of Petaluma was arrested at 500 Vallejo St. for possession of a weapon at school and contributing to the deliquency of a minor, bot misdemeanors.

12:17 p.m.: Ryan J. Gardea, 44, of Petaluma was arrested on Colwood Drive for causing harm and/or death to an elderly dependant, a felony.

6:25 p.m.: Jerry L. Young Jr., 30, of Tracy was arrested at 701 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy. for felony burglary and felony false impersonation, plus felony receiving of stolen property.

7:27 p.m.: Stephanie L. Simon-Tachi, 45, of Petaluma was arrested at 3171 Petaluma Blvd. for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Saturday, May 5

2:07 a.m.: Erik D. Quattrin, 34, of Petaluma was arrested at 125 Petaluma Blvd. for public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

6:02 a.m.: Kevin F. Willey, 57, identified as homeless, was arrested at 1210 Petaluma Blvd. for misdemeanor public intoxication and felony violation of probation.

8:09 p.m.: Maria C. Paniagua, 39, was arrested at 2100 E. Washington Blvd. for giving false indentification to an officer, a misdemeanor, and felony violation of parole.

Sunday, May 6

1:34 a.m.: A 17-year-old Petaluma juvenile was arrested at Lakeville and Lindberg for misdemeanor driving under the alcohol, a misdemeanor.

7:47 p.m.: Cleofas Q. Garcia, 49, of Petaluma was arrested at North McDowell Boulevard and East Washington for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and for misdemeanor violation of probation.

Monday, May 7

12:28 a.m.: Jocelyn N. Moreno, 32, of Tiburon was arrested at 5 McDowell Blvd. for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances.