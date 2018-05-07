A fire in a laundry room caused an estimated $10,000 in damage Saturday afternoon to a home in east Petaluma.

The fire occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Vallejo Street. Residents said a smoke detector alerted them to the fire, which broke out while they were using their electric dryer. One occupant used a garden hose to keep the flames in check while the other resident gathered her cat and fled the house.

Three fire engines and other emergency vehicles arrived as light white smoke poured from the front door of the bungalow-style house. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to a small laundry room at the rear of the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a press release, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Schach said the working smoke detector and the residents’ quick notification of emergency personnel allowed firefighters to keep safe other portions of the house and its contents, together worth more than $500,000.