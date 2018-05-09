Santa Rosa Junior College’s graduation ceremony on May 26 will feature Gaye Le Baron, Sonoma County historian, Press Democrat columnist and SRJC alumna, as commencement speaker.

SRJC’s main graduation ceremony takes place at 9 a.m. on the Lawrence A. Bertolini Quad on SRJC’s Santa Rosa campus. It is free to attend; tickets are not required, and parking on campus is free on that day.

More than 1,600 students are expected to receive degrees this year, with approximately one-third of them attending graduation. SRJC officials expect to award more than 2,200 degrees, as many students earn more than one degree. In addition, students will receive more than 3,200 certificates at the end of the spring semester.

This year’s student commencement speaker is graduating student Colin Hargrove. Hargrove’s speech, “Love and Learn,” highlights the lessons, both in the classroom and in life, that SRJC new graduates have learned, and will inspire the audience to spread and deepen those lessons in their community.

As a new Emergency Department nurse at Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa, Hargrove will spend his first post-SRJC year in training, and in 2019, plans to attend Sonoma State University. His longer-term goal is to transfer to the School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley and, ultimately, to work in the intersection of medicine and public health.