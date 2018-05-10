Sheriff candidates face off in Petaluma

It’s been over two decades since Sonoma County had a contested sheriff’s race, and Petaluma got some face time with the three men vying for the position Friday night at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

The North Bay Organizing Project hosted a candidate forum in a well-attended event to test which way each of them leaned on issues important to Petalumans.

The forum was co-sponsored by the North Bay Rapid Response Network and the local chapter of Indivisible, with numerous questions centered on the treatment of minority groups and enhancing accountability for a department marred by memorable cases of excessive force.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Mark Essick, retired Los Angeles Police Capt. John Mutz and Santa Rosa City Councilman Ernesto Olivares took turns giving one-minute responses in an hour-long event that revealed the different approaches each candidate would take to issues.

Mutz, a Sebastopol resident, inched closer to the edge of the stage with each answer he provided, speaking candidly about the culture change needed at a department with more than 600 employees and an annual budget of about $180 million.

His blunt approach often drew affirmative reactions from a crowd that appeared receptive to hearing new ideas from whomever would be their next sheriff.

“Training is important, however, unless you alter the culture and evoke compassion and reverence for people, no amount of training on top of that is going to be effective,” Mutz said, finishing his response with a condemnation of taser use whenever officers respond to situations involving the mentally ill.

Increasing racial and gender diversity through hiring practices was something each candidate agreed is a necessary measure for the next sheriff.

The urgency of that effort was apparent by the question from the Latino Student Congress from Casa Grande High School, which is led by students of color from nine schools across the county. The students asked, “What is wrong with us that we can fix so that law enforcement doesn’t shoot us and beat us?” highlighting the perception of police among the youth.

This year’s election comes five years after the death of 13-year-old Andy Lopez. He was shot by a sheriff’s deputy while carrying an airsoft gun that resembled an assault rifle, and many of his peers will be old enough to vote in this year’s elections.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with you … everybody has the right to be treated with respect and dignity all the time,” Olivares said. “If we’re going to work collaboratively in our communities to identify issues and work together, everybody has to have a chance to do that.”

Olivares, who served as a lieutenant of the Santa Rosa Police Department before retiring in 2008, created a moment of contention when he called out Essick’s stance on expanding the criteria for concealed carry weapons permits.

“Well I’m glad I get to set the record straight,” said Essick, a 24-year veteran in the Sheriff’s Office. “What I have a little bit of a problem with is 100 or so people that have CCW permits in this county are typically the friends of the police chief and donors to the sheriff’s campaign. I think there are other folks out there who may have a need for a CCW — a need — that they can articulate, that they should have an opportunity to have access to apply for a CCW. I do not plan on issuing CCW’s to every person that walks in the door. That is absolutely to the contrary.”