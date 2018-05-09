Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators Tuesday continued processing evidence at a west Petaluma home where the badly decomposed bodies of two people were found.

Investigators suspect the bodies were of the couple living at the Roblar Road residence, but their identities haven’t been confirmed. Voter registration records show the home was rented to Terri Lynn Edington, 56, and Mark Allen Edington, 60.

The man and woman were found by deputies Monday afternoon after a relative called, worried the couple hadn’t been heard from in weeks.

The bodies were in a back room, a few feet apart, according to the Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. They’d been decomposing for at least a couple of weeks.

The deaths currently are being considered suspicious, and possibly homicides. Autopsies for both were expected to be conducted Tuesday.

Violent crimes detectives and crime scene investigators began processing the home Monday afternoon into the evening. Deputies were stationed at the home overnight. Investigators returned early Tuesday to finish reviewing the scene.

The home is in the 4700 block of Roblar Road, a sparsely populated, rural ranching and farming area north of Petaluma and west of Highway 101. Yellow police tape blocked off the driveway to the home, set back on the large parcel. About a half- dozen unmarked detective vehicles and marked patrol cars were at the property as detectives moved in and out of the house.

One neighbor said she didn’t know the residents well. “They were pretty quiet. I’d see her (Terri Lynn Edington) walking her dog sometimes. She was always friendly,” said Regan Hemphill who lives across Orchard Station Road from the Edingtons. “She seemed like a very nice lady.”